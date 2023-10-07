John Cena turns heel, new world champion - 4 biggest betrayals that could happen at Fastlane 2023

We are inching closer to Fastlane 2023 by the minute. The creative team has booked five blockbuster matches for the show. While many are looking forward to walking out of the upcoming Premium Live Event with a win, others may be working on devious plans.

Here, we look at the four biggest betrayals that could transpire on WWE Fastlane 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 John Cena betrays LA Knight

John Cena is set to team up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Fans are thrilled with this alliance and are excited to see Cena compete in the ring against one of the most dominant heel factions in the company.

WWE could pull off a major swerve in this match at Fastlane by having John Cena turn heel and betray LA Knight. This would also set up a massive feud between the next megastar and Hollywood Cena that could potentially set up the latter's retirement match.

#2 Santos Escobar turns on Rey Mysterio

Santos Escobar will team up with United States Champion Rey Mysterio and an unknown superstar for a 6-Man Tag Team Match. The two LWO members will lock horns with Bobby Lashley and his newfound allies, The Street Profits.

A last-minute injury has left Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a predicament. However, things could get worse if Escobar lets his jealousy get the better of him. He already challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship and failed to dethrone the masked legend.

A loss at Fastlane could push Escobar over the edge, causing him to brutally attack his mentor. This would set up his heel turn and lead to a memorable championship feud.

#3 Damian Priest chooses World Heavyweight Championship over Finn Balor

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are set to put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. While Balor needs to win the match to keep his gold, Priest will have another opportunity to walk out of the PLE a champion.

He has the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he could cash in when Seth Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Priest has set his sights on Rollins's title and even inadvertently cost Balor in his championship matches against The Architect.

We could see Damian Priest sacrifice the Tag Team Championships for his personal ambitions of becoming World Heavyweight Champion. It will be interesting to see how this swerve could impact The Judgment Day.

#4 Bayley betrays Iyo Sky at WWE Fastlane

Bayley may not be a fan of Iyo Sky's rise as a champion as she has "accidentally" compromised her championship reign on more than one occasion. Additionally, she is why Iyo Sky will have to defend her Women's World Championship in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Bayley's direct involvement could cost Iyo Sky her championship at Fastlane tonight. She could attack Sky and set up The Damage CTRL's split. WWE has teased Sky's face turn for weeks and may find the right catalyst for the move at the upcoming PLE.

Do you think we will see a betrayal at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

