John Cena to be written off TV following WWE Backlash 2025? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time rival, Randy Orton, at Backlash 2025. However, after the events of SmackDown this week, The Cenation Leader could be written off television with an "injury" at the premium live event.

Randy Orton appeared on SmackDown this week and addressed his upcoming title match against The Franchise Player. The Viper cut a fiery promo on his Backlash opponent and finished it off by vowing to Punt Kick The Last Real Champion in St. Louis.

Regardless of the outcome of the match, if The Legend Killer lands the Punt Kick, a move that is infamous for sidelining its victims, it may put John Cena on the shelf for a while. The Viper previously teased bringing back the devastating move during his heated rivalry with Kevin Owens on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

However, that match did not take place due to The Prizefighter's neck injury. Now, The Apex Predator could finally unleash the move to take down the Undisputed WWE Champion at Backlash.

While Cena has limited appearances scheduled for the remainder of the year, WWE may make some adjustments to accommodate the storyline between the two legends.

It should be noted that this scenario is purely speculative, and fans will have to wait and see how the Triple H-led creative team books the clash between The Franchise Player and The Viper at Backlash.

John Cena to appear on SmackDown next week

John Cena and Randy Orton on SmackDown! [Image via Getty]

WWE has confirmed that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be in attendance next week on SmackDown.

So far, the bitter rivals have crossed paths twice, with Randy Orton getting the upper hand on The Cenation Leader on both occasions courtesy of an RKO.

The Franchise Player will look to send a strong final message to The Viper on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Backlash. It remains to be seen what Cena has in store for fans next week.

