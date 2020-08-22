Jon Moxley discusses details of Renee Young's bout with COVID

Jon Moxley has finally spoken publicly about the situation regarding his wife, Renee Young's bout with COVID during the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Renee made major news headlines earlier this week with her reported departure from WWE. This of course is not the first time that she nor Jon Moxley made major headlines.

After the outbreak of WWE performers contracting the COVID-19 virus in June, Renee Young revealed on her Twitter that she had also tested positive for the virus. She was the first major WWE talent that revealed this via social media. The news of her positive test came just days after WWE announced the canceling of her WWE Backstage show as well. This situation of course affected Jon Moxley and his current situation with AEW.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Now for the first time since this infamous tweet, Jon Moxley has talked about in detail what happened when his wife found out about her positive test. He also revealed how the situation affected his appearances for AEW.

Jon Moxley on discovering Renee Young's positive COVID test

Renee Young's situation with her positive COVID test had an effect on Jon Moxley's reign as AEW World Champion. Due to the two living together, Jon Moxley was forced to miss a few weeks of AEW Dynamite tapings, including his planned AEW World Title Match against Brian Cage for Fyter Fest Night 2. Jon Moxley revealed details in his Wrestling Observer Radio interview:

“She came back from Orlando. Apparently somebody there had it. Everybody had to get tested. She was negative. She flew home. Then five or six days later, she starts feeling sick. I’m thinking nothing of it. Next morning, she said she hopes she doesn’t have COVID. The next day I went to train in the morning. I came back and she was still in bed. She said she felt like sh*t. I figured we would get her tested. The tests came back in an email. I looked at mine and it said negative. I figured hers would be the same because we have been in super close contact for six days. At this point, I had already pulled out of the next day’s TV because all I was going to do was a promo and it wasn’t worth the risk. I see it was negative, so for 30 seconds, I figured I could catch the 6 AM flight and still make TV. Not 30 seconds later, she gets hers back and it’s positive. I didn’t expect us to have different results. I went and slept on the couch. I didn’t know what to do so I got tested again as soon as I could. She was bad for a couple days. She was coughing a bunch. I was sleeping on the couch hearing her cough all night. I didn’t sleep for two days because I was scared. I’m not ashamed to admit that I was scared because we know so little about this disease and it affects everybody differently. Her case was average at best. She was sick for a couple days. It lingered a bit and now she’s fine.”

It was quite an interesting situation for the two, which affected both major promotions. It is great that Jon Moxley and Renee Young were able to get through this situation. Moxley was asked about Renee's decision leaving WWE, in which he replied that "it is her story to tell". We will await what Renee will do next, but one thing is for sure Moxley is very supportive of his wife regardless of what she does next.