Jon Moxley on AEW: This is how Pro Wrestling should be done [Exclusive]

This Saturday night at AEW Revolution, Jon Moxley has the opportunity to experience the moment of his career when he takes on Chris Jericho for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. I had a chance to chat with Mox this week ahead of the big fight in Chicago. He feels like a win over Jericho will be far better than when he won the WWE Championship, and that's due largely to the creative freedom he has in the promotion.

Moxley is a huge believer in what the company is doing, and had nothing but high praise for AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

"Oh I love Cody man. I think me and him have always had a strange connection for of our love our wrestling. We used to always watch like old WCW matches and kind of obscure wrestling stuff. We really both have a love for kind of like the old school... just pro wrestling man!"

Old school, new school, different school; it doesn't matter to Mox. He just wants to put on a great pro wrestling show.

"A lot of stuff we're doing can be considered old school. Like all the stuff with Cody and MFJ, but it's like... it's not old school it's just pro wrestling! That's what it is man! It can be old or new or whatever, when it works it works."

This is something Moxley says both he and Cody Rhodes have been talking about for years. Long before AEW was even a concept, when they were both still in WWE, they dreamed of doing what Moxley simply described as, "pro wrestling". To see that dream come to fruition is something that puts a huge smile on Mox's face.

"To see it now be successful and now a million people are watching every week or whatever... and now we gotta a new 4 year contract so AEW is definitely not going anywhere despite somebody else's best efforts. - That it's working, it's like we proved it. Like I told you! This is the way it should be done and it's an amazingly gratifying feeling."

You can hear this snippet of my conversation with Jon Moxley below. The entire interview will air this coming Saturday on my radio show on ESPN1530 in Cincinnati, OH. We hit the air at 12pm EST.

