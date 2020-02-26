Jon Moxley - Winning AEW Championship will mean more than the WWE Championship [Exclusive]

This Saturday night Jon Moxley will face off against "Le Champion" Chris Jericho for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at AEW Revolution. It's been over three years since Moxley won a world title and, back then, he was known as Dean Ambrose.

The Lunatic Fringe won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2016 and cashed it on that same night on Seth Rollins to capture the WWE Championship. I had a chance to talk with the man now known as Mox ahead of his big match this weekend. He told me that he looks back on that night now and says it was a great moment for him and all his supporters whom he didn't want to let down.

"Best way I can describe it... it was a giant sense of relief. I had been pushing the boulder up to the top of the hill and had it roll all the way back down so many times and I felt like I disappointed so many fans by failing to win the Title so many times - Once I finally was able to check that box and get that thing... the biggest feeling honestly was relief."

While Mox says that was a great moment and one he was happy to give his fans, he says his match with Jericho at Revolution has a true "big fight feel" to it. He says it a rarity for two men to be at the top of their game heading into a Championship bout.

"Chris Jericho is arguably hotter than he's ever been, and that's really saying something considering Chris Jericho's career. I think he's not just trying to be good every week he's trying to be the greatest of all time. And like I said I've been running through competition; killing dudes - You're getting the best version of Chris Jericho and the best version of Jon Moxley at the same time and something's gotta give, somebody's gotta go down."

Mox promised it won't be him that goes down on Saturday. He plans to walk away with the gold and says he feels like it'll be a far greater moment than when he won the WWE Championship.

"This, I feel, will be a far greater feeling. You know this is me, on my own, doing things my way. Totally different situation. Not even a comparable situation - as good as a night as that was."

You can hear this snippet of my conversation with Jon Moxley below. The entire interview will air this coming Saturday on my radio show on ESPN1530 in Cincinnati, OH. We hit the air at 12pm EST.

