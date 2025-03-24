WWE Monday Night RAW will air later today. This show looks absolutely stacked and will feature a few big title matches. Glasgow, Scotland, is in for what should be a fantastic edition of the red brand.

One title match will see Lyra Valkyria defend her gold against Raquel Rodriguez. Additionally, Chad Gable will battle Dragon Lee, and Jey Uso will team up with a mystery partner to fight against A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grason Waller.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated match on RAW will be for the Men's Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker will be putting his title on the line against Penta, who has mostly been unstoppable since debuting back in January.

This is a big title match, and fans are wondering how it might end. This article will examine several potential finishes for the bout, including a potential new champion being crowned, interference from a top stable, and a big return. How might the bout conclude?

Below are four finishes for Bron Breakker vs. Penta on WWE RAW.

#4. Penta could win the WWE Intercontinental Title

Penta is a veteran of the pro wrestling industry. Prior to joining WWE, he competed in Mexico, TNA Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and All Elite Wrestling, among various other indies. He debuted on RAW earlier this year.

Since making his debut, the incredible lucha star has been on a roll in WWE. He first defeated Chad Gable in singles competition, but has gone on to defeat Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser. All three of those men are former champions and talented in their own right.

When Penta goes one-on-one with Bron, that momentum could continue. He could shockingly nail the Mexican Destroyer on the champion and proceed to pin him, winning his first title in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3. Bron could pin Penta after nailing a Spear

Bron Breakker has been an absolute animal since joining WWE. It shouldn't be a surprise; he is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, so it is in his bloodline to be a beast in the ring.

Still, Breakker has been nearly unstoppable. He is a two-time NXT Champion, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, and a two-time WWE Intercontinental champion, all in a relatively short career.

Much of his success has been thanks to his Spear. He has taken out some of the very best with that move, and Penta might be the next victim. On RAW tonight, Breakker could deliver a vicious Spear to the Lucha star and pin him in the center of the ring. Penta is great, but he might not be able to stop Bron.

#2. Sheamus could return and cost Bron Breakker the title

Sheamus is a highly decorated WWE star. He is a former Royal Rumble winner, King of the Ring, Mr. Money in the Bank, and beyond. He is also a former world champion, United States Champion, and tag team champion.

It has been clear for a long time that Sheamus' last major goal in WWE and pro wrestling is to win the Intercontinental Title. He nearly defeated Bron at Saturday Night's Main Event, but ultimately came up short. Outside of a Royal Rumble appearance, he hasn't been on television since then.

That could change on Monday Night RAW, however. The Celtic Warrior could show up and nail Bron with a Brogue Kick and ultimately cost him the belt. This could then lead to a grudge match between the two at WrestleMania or a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Title. A win is a win for Penta.

#1. The Judgment Day could interrupt the match

The Judgment Day faction on WWE Monday Night RAW currently features six members: Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and the injured JD McDonagh. They all want to take over the wrestling industry.

Finn Balor, in particular, has had his eyes set on the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Irishman has held it before and wants to win it again. Unfortunately, he came up short against Breakker just last week, even with help from The Judgment Day.

While many would say that means he goes to the back of the line, The Judgment Day doesn't play by usual rules. Instead, the stable could interrupt the singles match, leaving it a no-contest. Finn, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and potentially JD McDonagh, if he's healthy, could beat down both Breakker and Penta to make a statement.

