Judgment Day member fired, WWE title to change hands twice, RAW star bids farewell? 5 Last-minute predictions for SummerSlam Night 1

WWE SummerSlam is just two days away, and excitement is hitting hard all around. Millions around the world are eager for the action to unfold at the premium live event, and with a stacked card set for the show, fans have not stopped talking about what might happen when the Biggest Party of the Summer kicks off.

A number of surprises are seemingly set to be featured at the show, and the historic edition of SummerSlam will undoubtedly be a memorable one for every WWE fan. Let’s check out a few last-minute predictions for Night One of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5. Randy Orton could turn heel on Jelly Roll

One of the biggest attractions of SummerSlam this year is the massive WWE debut of Jelly Roll, who is set to team up with Randy Orton to take on the duo of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. While the match is generating a lot of buzz, WWE could shock the world with a major move.

The Stamford-based company could feature a massive heel turn for The Viper, leaving everyone stunned by attacking Jelly Roll. This could mark the start of a new chapter for Orton and open up many new opportunities for the legend.

#4. Jade Cargill could dethrone Tiffany Stratton

After winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, Jade Cargill is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. The Storm has been on top of her game over the past few months, but fans have been feeling that she is not quite ready for a title victory yet.

While WWE might also feel that way, they could put the title on Cargill at the premium live event, giving her a chance to defy the odds and establish herself as one of the top women in the entire industry. This could also open the door to new feuds, boosting the women’s division of SmackDown.

#3. Liv Morgan could return and get kicked out of The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan has not been on TV since suffering an injury a few weeks ago on RAW, but she might make her presence felt at SummerSlam. During the Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Morgan could come out to help her Judgment Day friends.

However, things could turn around if Flair and Bliss manage to beat both women, resulting in The Judgment Day stars kicking Morgan out of the faction in frustration.

#2. Karrion Kross could bid farewell after losing to Sami Zayn

Karrion Kross is set to face Sami Zayn in another singles match at SummerSlam, and fans have been quite excited about the showdown. Recently, reports indicate that Kross’s contract with WWE is set to expire this month, and the company has not yet renewed it.

This might be why Zayn wins the match against Kross before the latter bids farewell to the company and thanks fans for the immense support they have provided over the past few months.

#1. CM Punk could dethrone Gunther, but loses his WWE World Heavyweight Title immediately to Seth Rollins

CM Punk could finally get his dream fulfilled if he manages to defend Gunther and become the World Heavyweight Champion. The Best in the World already main evented WrestleMania earlier this year, and a title victory could also be a fairytale story.

However, his title run could be short-lived if an injured Seth Rollins manages to make an appearance and take down Punk again by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars at SummerSlam.

