Judgment Day member to interfere in title match on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

A member of The Judgment Day could potentially attempt to interfere in a title match tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The Judgment Day is one of the most powerful factions on the main roster but has fallen on some hard times as of late. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton defeated the heel faction in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Dominik Mysterio also recently dropped the North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.

Mysterio was originally supposed to defend against Wes Lee, but the popular star revealed that he had sustained a significant injury and ruled himself out of the match. He was replaced by Dragon Lee, who picked up the victory at the premium live event to become champion. Dirty Dom complained about his stablemates not being there for him following the match.

Dragon Lee is scheduled to defend the NXT North American Championship against Butch of The Brawling Brutes tonight on SmackDown. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio could potentially get involved in the match to try and get revenge on Dragon Lee for taking the title from him at NXT Deadline on December 9.

CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio at WWE Live Event

CM Punk will be wrestling his first match back in WWE against Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden.

The controversial star made his stunning return to the promotion last month at Survivor Series 2023. Punk arrived following the Men's WarGames match and received a thunderous ovation from the crowd in Chicago.

Punk has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. The 45-year-old has also officially signed with WWE RAW and has made it known that he intends to main-event WrestleMania 40.

WWE has announced that CM Punk will be facing The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio during the promotion's holiday tour on December 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be Punk's first match with the company since 2014.

Dirty Dom has become one of the most despised superstars on the main roster after betraying his father and joining The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio attempts to win back the NXT North American Championship in the weeks ahead.

