Judgment Day member might officially be done with the group following major RAW diss

The Judgment Day appeared to put their recent issues behind them on tonight's episode of RAW (May 7). There have been hints of dissension among the stable's members lately, but they were on good terms to start tonight's show. That said, there was a subtle suggestion that problems still lie ahead between two members.

Damian Priest embraced his fellow stablemates Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. They put their troubles after Priest's Backlash: France win over Jey Uso to one side. Dominik Mysterio stood behind the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and joined the hug late, but The Archer of Infamy didn't take any notice.

The two have been at loggerheads lately since Rhea Ripley took a leave of absence due to injury. Damian Priest has appeared unimpressed by Dominik Mysterio's alliance with Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar.

Dirty Dom should be spending more time with The Judgment Day following the 2024 Draft. Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma remain on SmackDown while his stable stays on RAW.

Damian Priest could voice his grievances with Dominik Mysterio in the future despite tonight's show of camaraderie. The World Heavyweight Champion might want to let the former two-time NXT North American Champion know who's steering the ship.

RAW's Damian Priest moved to downplay suggestions of a divide within The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was formed in April 2022 by former leader Edge (now known as Adam Copeland in AEW). The Rated-R Superstar recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but was kicked out of the group and replaced by Finn Balor.

The mysterious group would later recruit Dominik Mysterio after he turned on his father, Rey Mysterio. Finn Balor would then get his real-life student, JD McDonagh, on board, forming the group we see today.

However, The Judgment Day have been through trials and tribulations during their time together on RAW. They've reached the mountaintop by winning gold, with Damian Priest winning the World Heavyweight Championship and Rhea Ripley a former Women's World Champion.

Problems have been growing in recent weeks with Dirty Dom's alliance with Santos Escobar. JD McDonagh has felt like the fall guy after constantly taking blows from rivals of the stable. Rhea Ripley's absence hasn't helped matters as she was always putting out fires.

Damian Priest spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling senior editor Bill Apter ahead of Backlash: France. He dispelled rumors of an impending breakup by insisting that fighting is normal within a family:

"It actually comes from a lack of communication. Look, families fight all the time. Doesn't change who they are, doesn't change how they feel about each other and that's where we're at. We all love each other, we're good. There's no issues that's gonna last forever. It's just a matter of us fixing our communication so we all get on the same page." [From 1:42 onwards]

The Judgment Day's interaction at the start of tonight's RAW echoes Damian Priest's claims. Anything can happen in WWE, though, and it only takes one moment for one stable member to become disgruntled.