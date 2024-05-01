Was JD McDonagh really injured on WWE RAW this week? 

JD McDonagh was unsurprisingly in the crosshairs on WWE RAW once again this week. The Irish Ace was inadvertently on the receiving end of Logan Paul's KO punch which was intended for Jey Uso. Fans would be remiss to think that the scar he donned in the aftermath was purely storyline work.

However, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion took to X/Twitter to show the legitimate bruises left above his eyebrow. He posted a snap along with an amusing caption:

"I better have a crate of (PRIME) on my doorstep tomorrow morning (Logan Paul)!"

Logan Paul wore NFL star Patrick Mahomes' 3 Super Bowl rings when he decked JD McDonagh. The Maverick tried to attack Jey Uso, who was fending off an ambush by McDonagh and his stable mate Finn Balor.

The Irish Superstar has constantly found himself on the wrong side of ambushes while on the main roster. That said, he received a witty response from the WWE United States Champion:

"You good, nothing that dome can’t handle."

More trouble may be in store for JD McDonagh and his Judgment Day stable. Braun Strowman made a big return and came to Jey Uso's rescue during the segment on WWE RAW.

JD McDonagh has hinted dissatisfaction with his role in The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh has been a member of The Judgment Day since November 13 last year and has spent most of that time nursing knocks. He's somewhat been used by the dominant stable and it looks to have frustrated the Irishman.

Andrade and Ricochet beat McDonagh and fill-in tag team partner Santos Escobar in a tag team match on WWE RAW on April 22. Color commentator Pat McAfee mocked him on X and received a response that suggested he was fed up with his struggles in The Judgment Day:

"I'm sore. I'm tired. I'm pi**ed off. And I think I've helped Judgment Day more than Judgment Day has helped me."

It would be interesting to see where JD McDonagh's career would go if he were to leave The Judgment Day. He was a psychotic heel on WWE NXT before making the step up to the main roster.

Formerly known as Jordan Devlin, McDonagh, is an astute performer in the ring, putting on excellent matches both in developmental and on the red brand. His reservations with his stable could be hitting a new low with Dominik Mysterio now seemingly aligning with Liv Morgan.