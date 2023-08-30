Judgment Day member shares hilarious way to fix current issues with fellow WWE star

A member of The Judgment Day has made a hilarious suggestion for how the faction can fix their issues ahead of WWE Payback.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will battle Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in a Steel City Street Fight at WWE Payback this Saturday night. However, Balor and Priest have had difficulty getting on the same page as of late, and it could be an issue at the premium live event.

Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 1st in London. Balor has been unable to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, leading to tension with The Archer of Infamy. Priest is guaranteed a future title shot after winning the Money in the Bank contract, and Balor would likely be jealous if he were to cash in on Seth Rollins.

Finn Balor took to social media today to suggest a hilarious way to get on the same page with his fellow stablemate in The Judgment Day. He shared an image of himself and Priest photoshopped into a giant t-shirt that reads "our get along shirt" ahead of their match at WWE Payback.

WWE star Damian Priest blames The Judgment Day's issues on a "lack of communication"

Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been unhappy with each other since the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Balor came up short against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank and again at SummerSlam earlier this month. The focal point of the disagreements between the two stars has been the Money in the Bank contract. Damian Priest almost cashed in on Seth Rollins in July, but a poorly timed attack by Finn Balor ruined his opportunity.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump last month, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest claimed that the issue was a lack of communication within the group and that he isn't in a rush to cash in his Money in the Bank contract:

"Unfortunately, Finn came out and I wasn't expecting that. It was just a lack of communication. I have a whole year with this thing (MITB contract) if I want to, so I'm going to be patient," he added.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have the opportunity to put their differences aside and work together to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions at Payback. Balor has never been a tag team champion during his time in WWE and recently disclosed that he would like to win the titles with a member of The Judgment Day.

It will be interesting to see which team leaves WWE Payback as the champions this Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

