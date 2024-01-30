Judgment Day member to turn babyface after 653 days? Exploring the possibility

As we are on the Road to WrestleMania 40, The Judgment Day still somehow holds their superiority on Monday Night RAW. On the recent episode of RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against #DIY.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley suffered a major setback after Nia Jax destroyed The Eradicator during a segment with the Damage CTRL.

However, this is not the first time when Rhea and Nia Jax have interacted with each other. Over the past few weeks, the company dropped many strong hints for an upcoming showdown between The Irresistible Force and The Judgment Day member.

This led to many fans believing that Ripley might be turning babyface again in the Stamford-based Promotion after 653 days.

For those who might not know, the Mami turned into a villainous character during the April 18, 2022, edition of the red brand when she attacked Liv Morgan after losing a tag team match. This character switch took place just around 653 days from writing.

Besides the rivalry between the Women's World Champion and Nia Jax, the recent tensions between Damian Priest and Rhea also seem like another potential hint for her upcoming face turn. In addition, The Judgment Day members don't aid Ripley on the latest RAW, which seems like another indication of her character switch.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and how the company will book Rhea Ripley on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Who is expected to face Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40?

As of writing, The Eradicator is expected to enter WrestleMania 40 as the WWE Women's World Champion. If this scenario comes to fruition, then Becky Lynch is highly likely to contest against the Judgment Day member.

Both Ripley and Lynch were involved in various segments over the past few months. Not only this, but even the former Women's Champion also once put the Mami on notice to meet her at this year's WrestleMania.

So it seems like a match between Rhea and Becky is something that fans might witness at the Shows of the Shows. On the other hand, Liv Morgan is also considered another potential contender to have a showdown with the Women's World Champion, as she was taken out by Mami in July 2023. Morgan returned during the Women's Royal Rumble last weekend at number thirty spot.

Overall, it will be intriguing to witness what will happen at WrestleMania 40 and who will clash with the Eradicator at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

