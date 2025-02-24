Judgment Day member to turn babyface after 994 days on Monday Night RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day is having a tough time trying to re-establish itself on Monday Night RAW. The faction that was once glittering with championship gold is now struggling to make a mark on the roster. However, the upcoming edition of RAW could see a seismic shift within the group. Rumors have been floating that a top star may turn babyface after three years.

There is a possibility that Finn Balor may undergo a character shift after 994 days. The Prince's last babyface run spanned from July 2021 to June 2022. He turned heel on the June 6, 2022, edition of RAW. If anyone has been going through a tough time, it's Balor. He suffered a heartbreaking loss against Seth Rollins last week. The former Universal Champion has been constantly losing every big match in recent months. However, his loss to Rollins could be the final blow that might work as the catalyst for a change.

The upcoming edition of RAW could see Finn Balor no longer agreeing to The Judgment Day's ideologies. The 43-year-old may have a self-reflection that his association with the faction is not doing any good for him. While a full-fledged babyface run may not happen tonight, it could certainly mark the beginning of the potential transition.

Balor could slowly detach himself from the faction, and why shouldn't he? The former Universal Champion could set out on his singles path to reinvent himself. There is a good possibility of it happening ahead of WrestleMania 41. However, the above angle is currently nothing but speculation.

Liv Morgan to officially take over The Judgment Day's leadership?

For the past few weeks, there have been questions about who the actual leader of The Judgment Day is. Finn Balor has been bossing around and trying to call the shots. But this is something that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have not been a fan of. Well, the upcoming RAW could officially clear that doubt.

Morgan and Co. could confront the former Universal Champion tonight. They can question Finn about his inability to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Liv and Dominik may cite Balor's recent string of setbacks and state that the veteran is in no position to give any orders.

While Morgan may not officially take over the leadership of The Judgment Day, she can decide to work as per her whims and fancies. Moreover, Dominik might also start disregarding Finn Balor, and why not? After all, the 43-year-old has nothing but his failures to showcase.

Well, if Morgan does try to boss around on RAW, it may create cracks within The Judgment Day. This could eventually pave the way for Balor's exit from the faction. But again, this is speculative at this point.

