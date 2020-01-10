Kane impersonates WWE legends The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Stone Cold [Video]

Kane impersonates a bunch of WWE legends

The upcoming edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions features WWE legend and Knox County Mayor, Glenn Jacobs, a.k.a. Kane. Lately, WWE has been posting preview clips from the interview, and the latest video shows Kane impersonating a bunch of WWE legends and Hall of Famers.

Kane impersonated the likes of Vince McMahon, Steve Austin , The Undertaker, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and more. Check out the hilarious clip below:

Kane's switchover from pro-wrestling to a career in politics has resulted in the WWE Universe getting to witness a completely different persona of the otherwise intimidating behemoth. Kane, despite having a pretty busy schedule, has managed to take time out to make occasional WWE appearances. He was recently seen being attacked by The Fiend on Monday Night RAW, after he tried to save Seth Rollins from a band of villains.

In another clip from the same interview, Kane shared a hilarious story about how his 2003 unmasking ended up angering his wife, who loved his long hair. Kane also mentioned how halfway through the haircut, he realized that he would have to pick his kids up at school while sporting the new, weird look.