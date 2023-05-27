Karrion Kross should reinvent himself by aligning with 36-year-old WWE star after his return

Karrion Kross made a massive statement at the expense of Drew McIntyre when he returned to the company for a second run. However, The Herald of Doomsday has been slowly sliding down the card as his number of losses has outweighed his number of victories inside the squared circle.

Last night, Karrion Kross lost another high-profile match ahead of Night of Champions to AJ Styles. The Herald of Doomsday has been on a downward spiral, and the best option for Kross is to reinvent himself by teaming up with Bray Wyatt after he returns to the company.

Earlier this year, Bray Wyatt ended his feud with LA Knight and came out on top. He was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 after he challenged The All Mighty to a match. Unfortunately, the match was scrapped as Wyatt went on a hiatus due to an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross has been losing the mystique he once had after issuing a challenge and losing to stars like Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles on the blue brand. It would be best for Kross to rework his character by aligning with Bray Wyatt, as The Eater of Worlds knows a thing or two about reinvention.

Why should Bray Wyatt agree to team up with Karrion Kross after his return to WWE?

Karrion Kross returned to the company with promises but hasn't been able to fulfill the wishes of the WWE Universe. Apart from his feud with Drew McIntyre, Kross has picked up a couple of victories on WWE SmackDown after making sporadic appearances.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt has been going through something similar as fans had high hopes for The Eater of Worlds, but his recent injuries have kept him away from weekly television. It is reported that Wyatt will be back soon and possibly around the summer.

It would be best for the two stars to team up as they are both creatively gifted and could work wonders alongside each other. Karrion Kross can also rework his character with Wyatt's help to reach the next level that he has been trying to do so since his return.

After The Herald of Doomsday becomes successful on his own, he can turn on Wyatt or vice versa, which could lead to an interesting feud with a great storyline and promos. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for both superstars following Night of Champions 2023.

What are your thoughts on Kross' second run with WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

