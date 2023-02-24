Kenny Omega leaving AEW for WWE? Major update on The Cleaner's contract

Kenny Omega is one of the latest names to be highly rumored about joining WWE soon. Recent reports surrounding his AEW contract might have also hinted at his future.

Kenny Omega might stay with AEW for a while, though the length is still unknown. According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Cleaner signed a four-year contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. That was when the company launched in 2019, and his contract should have ended in January of this year.

Since he was out of action for a while due to an injury, the deal allows the star to add time to his contract. The report noted that this might mean The Cleaner is still under contract until November, but “the extended time frame hasn’t been finalized as far as how long.” Since a new deal hasn't been finalized, Omega has also been heavily talked about not just in certain circles in WWE, but in other wrestling places as well.

Reports of Omega jumping ship to WWE have been going on for a while now. It remains to be seen whether the former AEW Champion will be a new addition to the Stamford-based promotion.

Kenny Omega recalls his unpleasant experience when he worked for WWE

The Cleaner is known for his stellar wrestling skills in various wrestling promotions. However, he was also in WWE's former developmental territory Deep South Wrestling in 2005.

When the topic of WWE came about, he shared how it wasn't for him and questioned his time in wrestling. Interestingly, he even thought about leaving the sport altogether.

"It wasn't for me. At that point, I had thought maybe wrestling isn't for me because I was thinking at the highest level, when it becomes more of a business rather than a passion. Maybe I'm not the businessman that I thought that I was, maybe I was never meant to be at the highest level. Things are meant to be micromanaged. Maybe it isn't what made me fall in love with wrestling to begin with,"

The Stamford-based promotion has since seen some major changes, from management to the roster. Now that WWE has entered its "Triple H era," it will be interesting to see if this will be different enough to get Kenny Omega on board.

For now, it remains to be seen if Kenny Omega will return to WWE or if he will remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

