Potential Update regarding Triple H and WWE's attempts to sign Former AEW World Champion - Reports

With Triple H now at the helm of WWE creative, it seems as though The Game is determined to bring in the best talent from around the world into the promotion. One name that fans are keen to see join the company is AEW megastar Kenny Omega.

Last week, reports emerged indicating that WWE may be interested in signing the former AEW World Champion after his current contract with the rival promotion expires.

With Omega's future with AEW being dictated by whether or not he can remain healthy and in shape to compete, Dave Meltzer recently wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that his new deal with AEW “hasn’t been finalized.” It has now led to Kenny being “heavily talked about in certain circles in WWE and other places in wrestling as well”.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/CufrfxIYfY

Despite Kenny Omega being one of the founding members of AEW, a move to WWE is not out of the question. One of their former executives, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in April last year.

WWE Hall of Famer wants Triple H to bring in Kenny Omega

If the Best Bout Machine does indeed jump ship to WWE, it would arguably be one of the biggest signings in the company's history, considering the talent and star power that Omega would bring.

With Kenny's AEW future up in the air, Ric Flair recently called upon Triple H to sign the former IWGP World Champion whilst speaking on his To Be The Man podcast:

"I hope they [WWE] do. If I am Tony Khan, I have a guy in human relations, talent relations saying shut the f*ck up. You think Vince [McMahon] would tolerate it? I think Tony is becoming so enamoured with the product, like I said the other day. He is also very... personally attached to the product as he is with the football as well. He's not looking at what's going on," said Flair. [From 26:18 onwards] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Check out the entire episode of To Be The Man down below:

Prior to his role as head of WWE creative, Triple H worked as the head booker for the company's third brand, NXT. He brought in many top stars to the company, including the likes of Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and Asuka.

Will Kenny Omega ever sign for WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes