Kevin Owens' heartbreaking betrayal, returning former champion? - 4 WWE stars who could turn heel at Bash in Berlin

WWE is doing incredible business in 2024. Last year was an excellent year for the company, but the current year is already looking to eclipse those achievements. Much of this can be attributed to Triple H as head of creative.

Beyond The Game, the creative team, and management, much of the success can also be attributed to the stars across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. There are arguably more big names in the roster than at any point in the past 20 years.

There was a time when it seemed like the promotion could not make a popular babyface anymore. However, under Under Triple H that isn't the case, and there are more babyfaces than fans have seen in a long time. With that being said, an argument could be made that there are too many.

If that is indeed true, a heel turn or two may be coming soon. Bash in Berlin is the company's next premium live event and it could be the perfect avenue to switch up a beloved star's alignment.

This article will look at a handful of names who could turn heel at the PLE on August 31. Below are four WWE stars who could turn heel at Bash in Berlin.

#4. Kevin Owens could turn heel at WWE Bash in Berlin

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare won the prized belt at WrestleMania 40 and has since successfully defended the gold on WWE television against Solo Sikoa, Logan Paul, and AJ Styles (twice).

Kevin Owens is set to be Cody's next opponent. The two will clash over the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin, despite Owens initially rejecting the offer. Now that the match is official, fans are expecting the backstabbing Owens of old to return and there have also been several teasers of that happening.

It could officially go down at Bash in Berlin. Kevin could decide to cheat during his match with Cody, perhaps nailing The American Nightmare with a low blow. He could then attempt to injure his 'friend' with a Powerbomb on the apron. This would be, in many ways, reminiscent of how he betrayed Sami Zayn in NXT. He could also attack the champion after failing to beat him.

#3. Bianca Belair could turn on Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair has been one of the most successful female stars in WWE for years now. She joined the main roster in 2020 and has since gone on to headline WrestleMania and win multiple world titles.

Jade Cargill is relatively much newer in WWE, having only been with the promotion for close to a year now. However, she and Belair quickly became friends and ended up coming together to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The two heavyweights are hoping to regain the belts at Bash in Berlin when they take on The Unholy Union, the same team they dropped the titles to at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

In what could be a shocking swerve, The EST could turn heel on Big Jade. This could either happen mid-match as an excuse for their loss or if the pair lose under any other circumstances, a frustrated Belair could hit the K.O.D. on Cargill.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez could return and join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has dramatically changed since SummerSlam. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are no longer in the faction. Instead, the group is made up of Carlito, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, The Terror Twins, hope to get revenge for their oustings at The Biggest Party of the Summer, earlier this month. At WWE Bash in Berlin, they take on Liv and Dirty Dom in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The bout has garnered a lot of interest, but there could be something big that happens. This could lead to a shocking return and immediate betrayal.

Former NXT Women's Champion, Raquel Rodriguez could return to WWE programming by re-aligning herself with Liv and thus joining The Judgment Day. She and Rhea are long-time friends-turned-foes, so being against The Eradicator and joining her former partner would make sense.

Additionally, she and Liv are former Women's Tag Team Champions. The two remaining united, this time within a stable, could be the perfect move. Don't be shocked to see Raquel turn heel, unite with The Judgment Day. and cost Ripley a win.

#1. Seth Rollins could return and cost CM Punk a win

CM Punk is set to go one-on-one with Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash in Berlin. The two men will clash in a Strap Match after numerous months of on-screen animosity has been built up between the talented performers. However, there is another person involved.

Seth Rollins detests CM Punk and he has made that very clear. He also dislikes Drew McIntyre. The Visionary was the special guest referee for their match at WWE SummerSlam and was ready to finally fight Punk on the RAW after the PLE, but he was instead assaulted by Bronson Reed.

Supposing that Rollins is healthy enough to return, he may skip dealing with Big Bronson for the time being. Instead, he might finally get revenge on CM Punk over all of their issues and turn heel by costing him the win in the Strap Match. From there, a villainous Rollins, and a babyface CM Punk could kickstart a feud.

