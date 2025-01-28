Kevin Owens' longstanding rival to help him defeat Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble? Exploring the potential

Kevin Owens is set to battle Cody Rhodes in a ladder match at Royal Rumble with the Undisputed WWE Title and the Winged Eagle Title hanging above the ring. Despite it being a tough contest, The Prizefighter is oozing confidence that he will emerge victorious. In a stunning twist, KO might receive help from a longstanding rival to dethrone Rhodes this Saturday.

Sami Zayn, who has a bittersweet history with Kevin Owens, might play a pivotal role in the outcome of the ladder match. The speculation arose due to an incident that occurred this week on RAW where The Honorary Uce accidentally kicked Cody Rhodes. Notably, there was a moment where Owens and Zayn stood side by side in the ring following the mishap, with KO tapping Sami's shoulder before leaving the ring.

Despite the ongoing turmoil, the tap could be a subtle hint that they are on the same page. Moreover, Kevin Owens was spotted donning a 'Sami Zayn Forever' T-shirt last week on SmackDown. It is worth noting that KO was also wearing the same T-shirt on RAW last night. It does not require a special mention that he is popular for his mind games, and his t-shirts often carry subtle messages.

Considering such developments, it can be speculated that WWE might be building something between the two frenemies. However, at this point, it is highly unlikely that Sami Zayn would help The Prizefighter defeat Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble. The chances are low because Rhodes is expected to walk into WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

That being said, Sami could still get involved in some capacity during the high-stakes ladder match in Indianapolis this Saturday. It remains to be seen whether Triple H has any such plans in mind.

Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 41?

Considering the recent development between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the Royal Rumble could serve as a pivotal stage to build something between them. WWE might use the upcoming PLE to pit them against each other, setting the stage for a feud on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Given his history, The Prizefighter is likely to use underhanded tactics during his match against Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble. If KO seizes the opportunity to bend the rules, Sami Zayn could come out to intervene and stop him. Such an angle could create tensions between Owens and Zayn that could ultimately sow the seeds of a feud between the two.

Both superstars have a storied history as rivals. Therefore, a potential showdown between the two could be a perfect high-profile match to take place at WrestleMania 41. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have already expressed their desire to face each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All last week on RAW.

Fans have also been clamoring for the same. Therefore, WWE might decide to head in the same direction, heralding a blockbuster rivalry between the two superstars. Although it is an intriguing prospect, it is merely speculation at this point.

