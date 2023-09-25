Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to face exciting new duo if they win the Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW? Exploring potential feud

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to face The Judgment Day in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW this week. The real-life best friends might be in for a new challenge if they reclaim the titles.

It is possible that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could enter into a program with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller if they manage to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the titles on WWE RAW this week.

Theory and Waller formed an alliance several weeks ago on SmackDown. They are one of the youngest teams on the blue brand with a lot of potential.

Check out this clip of their entrance from the September 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown below.

Whichever team wins the tag titles on WWE RAW will have to defend it on both shows because of the undisputed status of the belt, unless WWE splits them for the red and blue brands. Recent reports imply that the company wants to take that route.

Jey Uso to cost Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn their match on WWE RAW? Looking at the possibility

The past couple of weeks have been rough for Jey Uso. He inadvertently cost Kevin Owens their match against The Judgment Day. He failed to beat Drew McIntyre following a distraction from Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

It is possible that Jey Uso could cost Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn their championship match against Priest and Balor or RAW this week. WWE could book an angle where Jey inadvertently costs the duo their match.

This could trigger a highly-anticipated heel turn for Owens. It remains to be seen if that’s the angle WWE will go for during the tag team championship match on RAW this week.