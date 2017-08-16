Kicks n' Clicks: This week in WWE Superstars' Instagram accounts (August 6 - 12)

A look back at the best of WWE through the eyes of Instagram.

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 19:38 IST

Jinder Mahal faces the toughest battle of his career, at SummerSlam

We are under one week from the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam 2017! As we inch closer to one of WWE's largest annual events, it's important to realise just how much is at stake this year. Not only that, but the men and women of the yellow brand will kick-off what will certainly be a huge weekend at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

With all of the festivities going on, you can be rest assured that most of the WWE and NXT Superstars will be very active on social media, which will give us some great picks for next week's Kicks n' Clicks. But, in the meantime, we have found some great picks for this weeks column.

Here are the top WWE Superstars' Instagram posts for the week of August 6-12.

#15 Unsettled score

#DeanAmbrose STILL isn't sure if he can trust @wwerollins after what transpired on #Raw. #WWEBangor A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have a very deep and jaded past together. While times were great when The Shield was wrecking everything in sight, it appears there are still troubling issues that need to be resolved.

Perhaps it all goes back to Seth Rollins selling his brothers out, all for the sake of having a small dose of power as a member of The Authority.

Maybe they will work through the differences and find a level ground of trust... maybe they won't.