King Corbin reacts to dog food being poured over him on WWE SmackDown

Corbin's face told the whole story

Tonight's Super SmackDown show is something King Corbin won't be forgetting for a long time to come.

The main event of the night saw Roman Reigns and The Usos take on Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a "Loser Eats Dog Food" 6-Man Tag Team match.

A rollup by Reigns on Corbin resulted in the babyfaces bagging the win, and what happened next is bound to give Corbin nightmares for days on end.

Reigns and The Usos chained Corbin to the ring post and poured dog food all over him. The smiling trio then posed for a picture with a semi-conscious Corbin to end the show.

Corbin has now posted a tweet in response to what happened at the end of SmackDown Live. He posted a Youtube video link in his tweet, that features a song named "Better Days", performed by Citizen King.

Corbin's subtle message seemingly indicated that he's seen better days. Check out the tweet below:

Also read: Former WWE US Champion eyeing a backstage role

The rivalry between Corbin and Reigns has been going on for a while now. At the Royal Rumble PPV, Reigns defeated Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match, which also saw interference from The Usos and Roode & Ziggler.

Advertisement

It goes without saying that this rivalry is far from over, now that Corbin would want to exact revenge for what was done to him tonight.