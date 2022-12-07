Kofi Kingston can make tag team history at NXT Deadline; here's how

Kofi Kingston is one of the longest-tenured superstars in WWE, and it looks like his upcoming match at NXT Deadline might result in him breaking another record. Due to his partnership with The New Day, it's no surprise that this is regarding a tag team milestone.

The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E (who is not active at the moment), is considered one of the top trios on the roster. Since its formation in 2014, they have held the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Although they lost the title of being the longest tag team champions in WWE's history to The Usos, it looks like one of their members is still aiming to break some records.

Fans were shocked when Woods and Kingston appeared on the latest episode of NXT 2.0. During Pretty Deadly's segment, wherein they claimed it was their year, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions showed up and immediately challenged the tandem for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The upstart duo unsuccessfully attacked the main roster team, who quickly got the upper hand. Woods and Kingston held up the tag brand's team titles as the exchange ended.

If Kofi Kingston is successful in his NXT Deadline match, he will break the joint record for most tag team title reigns with 15 wins. The New Day member is currently tied with the likes of Edge and Booker T, who have 14 reigns to their name.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' response to their upcoming NXT Deadline championship match

It's not new for some main roster performers to visit the developmental brand every once in a while. A few months ago, stars like Rhea Ripley and The O.C. were in action. However, it looks like the SmackDown stable wants to level it up.

After their face-off and brawl in the developmental brand, the main roster duo had something to say about the current champions. Kofi Kingston simply tweeted that they were NXT. Meanwhile, Xavier Woods made a massive prediction for Saturday.

"This Saturday! #NXTDeadline ya boys the NEW DAY are going to beat #PrettyDeadly to become your newwwww W-W-E-N-X-T tag team CHAMPIONS!!!" Woods tweeted.

For now, it remains to be seen whether the main roster duo will be successful in defeating the team of Pretty Deadly, consisting of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

Do you think a new NXT Tag Team Champion will be crowned this Saturday on NXT Deadline? Share your thoughts below.

