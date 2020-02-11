Kofi Kingston reveals hilarious reason why he changed his look

Kingston and Big E

As reported a while ago, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston drastically changed his look and now sports blonde hair. Kingston had posted a video on his official Instagram handle, revealing the new look.

On the latest edition of The New Day's "Feel The Power" podcast, Kingston opened up on people asking him why he dyed his hair, and revealed the reason behind the new look.

"Even now, people are like, "Oh, why did you dye your hair?", and I say, "Two words: hereditary baldness!". Okay? Because it's coming for us all. You take a look around this office and you take a look around and you see... it happens to us all, Mother Nature is cruel to us all. You get to an age where your hair just starts leaving you, and you don't have any option. One day, you're not going to have an option, you're gonna have to have short hair."

Kingston changed his look back in January, and judging from the above clip, it is here to stay. Kingston had an incredible 2019 in regards to his in-ring career, and won the WWE title for the very first time at WrestleMania 35, when he pinned Daniel Bryan.

He lost the title to Brock Lesnar back in October, in a squash that lasted around nine seconds.

Are you a fan of Kofi's new look? Sound off!