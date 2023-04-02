KSI to have a match?! Here's what WWE could add to the WrestleMania Night 2 card

KSI is one of the many high-profile names that participated in WWE WrestleMania Night 1. From what it looks like, the YouTuber wants to extend his stay for the April premium live event.

The 29-year-old became a surprise participant in Logan Paul's match against Seth Rollins. He first disguised himself as a PRIME energy drink mascot during his business partner's entrance. When The Maverick was in trouble, the mascot came to his aid and was revealed to be JJ. Despite the unexpected tag team, Seth still got the upper hand by pulling KSI to the announce table, causing the latter to receive the Frog Splash from Logan instead. The Visionary later took the victory.

In a WWE backstage exclusive interview, KSI expressed his excitement about meeting different superstars and being part of WrestleMania 39. When asked if he was interested in facing anyone, he was hesitant at first but answered Bobby Lashley. Stating that he wanted to face somebody who is a top star.

JJ's call-out captured the attention of The All Mighty, who has been holding an open challenge at this year's WrestleMania. He tweeted that it may not be someone he had in mind, but expressed interest in the match-up.

"Not really what I had in mind for #WrestleMania but if no one else wants to step up… " wrote Lashley.

Since both stars are free for WrestleMania 39 Night 2, Bobby Lashley may finally have the match he has been wanting at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Aside from KSI, another person expressed interest in facing Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39

The former WWE Champion is one of the best-known names in the Stamford-based promotion, especially after his victory at the recent Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale on SmackDown. As it turns out, even wrestlers outside the company realize just how big of an opportunity it is to face Lashley at 'Mania.

When Bobby was challenging anybody to face him at WrestleMania, one of the top stars to answer his request first was Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). The former superstar hinted that since Lashley was his opponent in his last match before his release, the RAW star could also be his first opponent if he returns.

"My last @WWE match? & My First Match back? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#AlwayzReady"

It remains to be seen if KSI will indeed be Lashley's opponent for WrestleMania 39 Night 2, or if another superstar will answer Bobby's challenge for Night 2.

