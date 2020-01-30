Kurt Angle reveals whether he'll ever wrestle another match in WWE [Exclusive]

Kurt Angle has opened up about who will headline WrestleMania

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

lHe would discuss a variety of topics, including the likelihood of Drew McIntyre becoming WWE Champion, and pinpointing who he believes will main event WrestleMania this year and next , stating that Andrade, Aleister Black, and Buddy Murphy are changing wrestling.

Those three guys are changing the game. There's a new style and if you watch them, you'll see what I'm talking back.

One thing I had to ask the Olympic Gold Medallist about his own career, though, was whether his recent retirement was set in stone or, like several other talents, if we may see Kurt Angle in the ring one more time. Following his match at WrestleMania 35 against Drew McIntyre, Angle would confirm his retirement from the in-ring competition - but might he be lured back?

"I'm done, yeah. If I say I'm done, I'm done. I'm not going to come back. It was fun and I'm going to move on to something else."

I asked whether Kurt Angle knew what that something else was yet. "I'm not going to tell you right now," Kurt laughed. Worth a try! You can watch the clip below.

The entire team at Sportskeeda and I would like to wish Kurt Angle all the best in his retirement and thank him for his many years in the ring. We'd also like to wish the WWE Hall of Famer the very best of luck in whatever his next venture is!

