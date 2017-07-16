Kurt Angle's mystery text: 5 possible announcements the Raw GM can make

We've examined all the possibilities and narrowed them down to five.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jul 2017, 14:36 IST

Our investigators present 5 compelling possibilities to you

All of the internet wrestling community has been buzzing with regard to the scandal concerning the General Manager of Raw and the mysterious texts that he has been receiving. Nobody seems to know what is up, except for the ‘Savior of Misbehaviour’- Corey Graves.

There has been speculation aplenty from various sources, including WWE’s own YouTube channel. The fact of the matter is that WWE has created a compelling hook that has finally achieved the impossible- got the internet guessing. Fear not. We bring you 5 plausible scenarios, and we’re certain that one of them is certainly on the mark. Read on.

#5 He has an illegitimate child

Doesn’t that move look a little familiar?

Kurt Angle certainly has inspired many superstars in the wrestling world. One among them is Chad Gable, one-half of American Alpha, a team that has slipped under the radar in the recent past. There is much speculation on the internet that Gable, a man who incorporates some of Angle’s moves, is the Olympic Gold Medalist’s illegitimate son.

This is further fuelled by the fact that Gable is a former Olympian as well. Since American Alpha’s their tag team run is not heading anywhere, this may certainly be a good route to tread upon, to reboot the talented man's career and establish him as a top player in the company.

Some have even speculated that Braun Strowman may be Kurt Angle's son which is why he gets to do all that he does and get away with it. As unlikely as this possibility is in 2017, we will learn the truth very soon.