LA Knight and 7 unexpected main roster stars who appeared on NXT (October 10, 2023)

The latest episode of NXT was a star-studded event full of action, big announcements, and huge superstars.

WWE performers, including John Cena, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman, had already been announced for the show. The Undertaker's involvement was also teased as the infamous toll of the bell in his entrance theme played at the end of hype packages.

One of Rhodes' announcements was that LA Knight would be the Special Guest Referee for the NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio. Knight's involvement paid dividends as he prevented The Judgment Day from affecting the outcome.

Which other main roster stars showed up on the super-stacked episode of NXT? Below are seven performers who were unannounced for the show.

#7 Shotzi was the first surprise guest

While LA Knight was announced to appear during the opening segment, there were no such declarations for Shotzi.

She came out to the ring for the match between Asuka and Roxanne Perez. Instead of her usual tank, Shotzi came down in a mini-version of the vehicle. She also joined the commentary desk.

While at the announcer's table, she told fans that she would be hosting Night 1 of Halloween Havoc. Shotzi also revealed that she would be joined by her friend, Scarlett.

#6 Rhea Ripley and #5 Dominik Mysterio tried to steal the NXT Championship

The Judgment Day tried to take over NXT.

As Cody and Ilja Dragunov exchanged compliments and praise, Ripley and 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio crashed the segment. Mysterio politicked for an NXT Title shot. He did not, however, offer to defend his North American Championship.

Ripley accompanied Dominik for his title match, even interfering by trying to hit Dragunov with her Championship belt. He was luckily saved by Trick Williams, who pulled Mami off the ring apron.

Following the unsuccessful challenge, Dominik and Ripley insulted Nathan Frazer after coming out of the trainer's room. It will likely set up a match for the North American Title.

#4 Finn Balor and #3 JD McDonagh attempted to help Dominik win

LA Knight took care of interference from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

While Ripley and Mysterio were involved in an actual match, they were not the only members of The Judgment Day who appeared on NXT.

This time, both Finn Balor and JD McDonagh rushed to the ring on Dominik's behalf. Knight intercepted Balor, easily disposing him off the ring apron. While his back was turned, McDonagh rushed Dragunov, but Ilja moved.

Knight then hit him with a BFT to send both men packing. Overall, it was not a good night for the fearsome faction in WWE.

#2 Solo Sikoa made his presence felt

During the main event between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, John Cena stood in Hayes' corner. Paul Heyman did the same for Bron Breakker.

As the match was nearing a conclusion, Cena prevented Breakker from using steel steps on Hayes. Solo Sikoa then rushed to the ring to attack Cena. The two fought to the back, leaving Hayes to hit his finisher for the win.

The SmackDown feud spilled over into NXT on one of the most important nights in the white & gold brand's history.

#1 The Undertaker closed the show with Bron Breakker

The Undertaker came face-to-face with Bron Breakker.

Perhaps the biggest surprise appearance came after the main event of the episode. After Hayes defeated Breakker, the latter blindsided Melo. He grabbed a mic and claimed that he was the only bad**s in WWE.

That claim brought out The Undertaker, who rode to the ring on his signature motorcycle. He came out with his famous entrance theme from The American Bad**s gimmick.

The Deadman told Breakker that despite his claims of being the biggest dog in the yard, there is always someone bigger and meaner just around the corner. A Chokeslam ended the night for the former NXT Champion.

Which superstar entertained you the most on the latest episode of NXT? Sound off in the comments section below!