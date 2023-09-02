LA Knight to briefly feud with 5-time United States Champion soon? Analyzing the possibility

LA Knight may have failed to earn an opportunity at a singles title on SmackDown, but he has got the attention of a five-time United States Champion. The star is none other than John Cena, and he could very well be the Megastar’s next big feud after The Miz.

During an interview with Cathy Kelley tonight, John Cena commented on his triumphant SmackDown return. The Cenation leader also took the opportunity to praise LA Knight for his work ethic, noting that he was looking forward to tomorrow’s match between the Megastar and the A-lister.

“I also have a tremendous amount of respect for LA Knight because his trajectory is that of persistence. You want to talk about somebody never given up. I have [it] on a shirt, and I try to live it every day. He walks that talk. He does it with his own style, and he’s not afraid to be who he is in here,” John Cena said.

Cena’s comments about Knight might lead to a one-off program between the two superstars. The 16-time world champion reportedly won’t be leaving WWE programming for the next month or two due to the strikes in Hollywood.

WWE could capitalize on this tremendous opportunity to work a program between two of the hottest stars on the roster.

LA Knight and John Cena are advertised for Payback 2023

John Cena’s Payback appearance was just a rumor before SmackDown this week. The top star confirmed he’ll host the September 2 Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh, PA.

This will be Cena’s first Premium Live Appearance since Money in the Bank in London on July 1, 2023.

Cena will also make his first trip to India next week for a huge tag team match. The wrestler-turned-actor will team up with Seth Rollins against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

At the time of the writing, LA Knight’s appearance for Superstar Spectacle hasn’t been confirmed. The Megastar will look to silence The Miz once and for all tomorrow night at Payback 2023. We’ll have to wait to witness the outcome for ourselves.

