LA Knight to cost returning WWE Superstar a Royal Rumble victory? Exploring the possibility 

LA Knight could be getting set to enter a bitter rivalry with a returning WWE Superstar.

Knight has risen to prominence in WWE by his own doing. He debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri, the leader of the Maximum Male Models faction. Thankfully for wrestling fans, The Megastar was able to abandon that gimmick and bring the LA Knight character to the main roster.

Knight has evolved into one of the biggest stars on the roster and battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last month at Crown Jewel but came up short.

AJ Styles returned to the promotion last Friday on SmackDown after being off television for months. The Phenomenal One was scheduled to partner with John Cena against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane in October, but an attack from The Bloodline ruled him out of the match. LA Knight replaced the veteran in the match, picked up the victory with Cena, and carried the momentum into a title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

It was reported today that the company does not view Styles as a "full-fledged heel," and some fans may agree with his actions. A rivalry between Knight and Styles would greatly benefit The Megastar. Styles is widely accepted as one of the best workers in the industry and could bring out the best in LA Knight in the squared circle.

If Styles were to find himself in a title match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble next month, Knight could decide to interfere and cost the veteran the match after Styles decided to attack him last week. The two veteran stars could then enter into a rivalry that culminates in a marquee match at WrestleMania 40 next year.

Bill Apter comments on the storyline between AJ Styles and LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed AJ Styles' storyline with LA Knight on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter suggested an interesting scenario in which Styles has a heated conversation with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Styles and Aldis have had battles in the past in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

"'You stole my spot, I'm supposed to be there!' Then he can go wild on Nick Aldis and say, 'What's this guy [LA Knight] doing here? That's what I'm supposed to be doing. You said you'd hold my spot.' 'That wasn't me, that was Adam Pearce.' Oh!" Bill Apter said. [18:45 - 19:00]

Knight remains one of the most popular superstars on the roster despite failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in November. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the 41-year-old in the weeks leading up to WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Would you be interested in a WrestleMania match between Styles and Knight?