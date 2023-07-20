LA Knight should face 2-time champion at WWE SummerSlam

LA Knight is so over today among the WWE Universe that his recent losses and lack of substantial programs on television don't seem to affect him in the slightest. Having said that, one can never tell when the viewers will finally lose interest.

WWE should strike while the iron is hot and book LA Knight to go over the superstar they have been building up since November 2022 - Austin Theory.

Theory and Knight have an age gap of 15 years, but their characters and in-ring styles can mesh well in the coming weeks as we inch closer to the biggest party of the summer.

The United States Champion's most notable PLE match throughout his reign was against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. LA Knight working Theory could make for a mesmerizing viewing experience, considering the likely atmosphere at Ford Field in Detroit. The live crowd is guaranteed to get behind the veteran.

Moreover, this is also about the title itself. Theory's run has been lackluster, to say the least. LA Knight being as over as he is could bring eyes to the strap. With clever booking and some credible challengers, the US title could be rejuvenated in the hands of The Megastar.

Scrapped plans for LA Knight against popular star at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul may have dropped a hint at scrapped creative plans for him to face SmackDown's LA Knight at SummerSlam on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE.

According to The Maverick, he wasn't sure who his opponent would be for the upcoming major WWE show:

"There are two guys that I would potentially have a match with at SummerSlam. I don’t really know how this works, do I pitch to the company, do they pitch me. The two guys are Ricochet and LA Knight, for various reasons. So Ricochet is obviously, I think he’s probably one of the most athletic guys in WWE." (H/T WrestleTalk)

The podcast was recorded prior to Ricochet and Logan Paul's interactions on Monday Night RAW, which seem to indicate that that is the direction the company is going with. The internet star even disclosed his hatred towards the 40-year-old.

The seeds have been planted for a future showdown between the two. But in the meantime, is there gold waiting in LA Knight's immediate future?

SummerSlam is looking to be a stacked card. While WWE could logically drop the US title bout from taking place on the show, as the company has done in the past, they shouldn't. The spotlight should be on the title and the new champion at Ford Field in Detroit. Who knows, it could even be Theory's best match to date.