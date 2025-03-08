LA Knight to lose his WWE US Title after just 7 days to returning former AEW star? Potential explored

LA Knight is the new WWE United States Champion. The Megastar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of the latest SmackDown and turned the landscape of the mid-card division upside down. However, there is a possibility that the Knight's title reign may end prematurely, as he may suffer a loss next week after former AEW star Malakai Black's potential WWE comeback.

Ad

According to recent reports, the Dutch professional wrestler is expected to sign with WWE and will likely be a part of Friday Night SmackDown. Notably, the real-life wife of Black, Zelina Vega, is part of the blue brand. So, if the 39-year-old star makes his WWE comeback on next week's SmackDown, he may confront LA Knight.

This may lead to a match between these two stars, resulting in the erstwhile Aleister Black becoming the new US Champion. A title change like this could be a great way for the Stamford-based promotion to reintroduce the former NXT Champion to its audience. Additionally, this title change will bring another shock on the Road to WrestleMania 41 and plant seeds for a rematch at The Show of the Shows.

Ad

Trending

Some fans on the internet believe that Black will be the next challenger for LA Knight. That said, this is speculative at this point. It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown and which star will challenge The Megastar.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Knight made a major declaration after winning the US Title on WWE SmackDown

Following his victory last night, LA Knight made a major declaration as the two-time United States Champion. The Megastar delivered a promo backstage and declared that he'd take the US Title around the world.

Knight stated that he needed to take this title back to places where it once was and also to places where it had never been. The 42-year-old also confirmed that he would take the title to Europe during the upcoming WWE European Tour. These statements from The Megastar show that he is ready to revive the prestige of the championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Even the WWE Universe has high hopes that LA Knight will elevate the status of the US Title during his second reign. The underwhelming reign of Shinsuke Nakamura arguably dented the prestige of the championship, but now Knight has the chance to elevate it on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback