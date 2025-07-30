LA Knight may not return to WWE alone at SummerSlam 2025

Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight has no announced match at SummerSlam 2025. The Megastar last competed in the Gauntlet Match on RAW two weeks ago against Bron Breakker, which he lost. Since then, he has been missing from WWE shows.

It was reported that Knight was originally booked to lose the match to Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month and later clash against him at SummerSlam in a rematch. However, Rollins' untimely injury during the match forced the WWE management to change the plans at the last moment and make Knight the winner.

It has also been said that the lack of any creative plans for LA Knight post-Seth Rollins' injury was one of the reasons why he had no match at SummerSlam. However, we might see The Megastar return to WWE at SummerSlam, and he might not be alone.

LA Knight might return with Seth Rollins as a heel at WWE SummerSlam

The shocking twist in the tale could be LA Knight coming back to WWE as a heel, and that too along with Seth Rollins. The Visionary can rope in Knight as the fourth member of the heel group and bring him along to help Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed win the tag team match against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Seth Rollins, as a heel, is known for burying the hatchet with his former enemies to achieve a bigger goal. Bronson Reed is a big example. He was at loggerheads with the 330-pound giant a few months back, but he secretly worked behind the scenes with him and got him as a new member of his heel group. Therefore, it won't be a big surprise if he sets aside his issues with LA Knight and adds him as the newest member of his group.

LA Knight's heel turn has been speculated for weeks

LA Knight's heel turn has been rumored for weeks, and it might finally happen at SummerSlam. As a face, he has been losing quite a few matches at big WWE events. The win at SNME, which wasn't planned, also did no good to him as he lost out on a big clash at SummerSlam.

Before this, he had lost the Money in the Bank match, which was his third loss in the past three years. Moreover, his recent loss against Bron Breakker on RAW might have been done to just write him off TV with no creative plans.

Many fans have been calling out the WWE creative team for not booking The Megastar properly. This also led to speculation that he may turn heel soon and then take on the big faces on both rosters, like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton.

Seth Rollins can also get LA Knight to attack CM Punk at SummerSlam

The Visionary can also covertly get LA Knight to attack CM Punk at SummerSlam, leading to The Megastar's heel turn. Punk will compete against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and The Straight Edge Superstar is expected to win the match.

However, Rollins might not let it happen as he hates Punk to the core. He has also told Punk earlier to his face that he won't let him become a champion as long as he's there. Since Seth Rollins is currently dealing with a knee injury, he might get LA Knight to do his bidding at SummerSlam.

That also sets a blockbuster match between Knight and Punk down the line.

