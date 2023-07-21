LA Knight to pin WWE Hall of Famer? 3 possible finishes for the Fatal 4-way match on SmackDown tonight

LA Knight will be in action on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The 40-year-old star will partake in a Fatal Four Way for a potential shot at Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Knight will square off against Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Cameron Grimes.

The winner of the match will face Santos Escobar in a number one contender’s spot for the United States Title. Escobar advanced to the second round of the US Title Invitational by beating AJ Styles, BUTCH, and Grayson Waller last week on SmackDown.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three possible endings to the much-anticipated match on SmackDown this week.

#1. LA Knight pins Rey Mysterio

LA Knight and Rey Mysterio have crossed paths in the ring before. The Megastar invited the Hall of Famer’s wrath after bringing up the latter's personal life on a previous episode of SmackDown. He also picked up the win against the legendary luchador on the June 23, 2023, episode of the blue brand.

It is possible LA Knight could repeat the same feat in his match tonight. The former NXT star is a fan favorite heading into the match, and he might get the ultimate rub from the veteran.

#2. Sheamus gets taken out of the match

Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes have been battling each other for the past several weeks. Their most recent tag team match transpired on the July 14, 2023, episode of SmackDown, which saw Elton Prince suffer a shoulder injury.

WWE could use the real-life injury to book an angle between Kit Wilson and Sheamus during the match. The former NXT Tag Team Champion could use a little help from Austin Theory to cost the Celtic Warrior his opportunity at the United States Championship.

#3. Cameron Grimes pulls off an upset

Fans who’ve been following Cameron Grimes’ WWE career may remember him as a former Million Dollar Champion and NXT North American Champion. He also picked up a quick win over Baron Corbin in his SmackDown debut match.

Grimes could pull off a huge upset on the show tonight by pinning the fan-favorite LA Knight. The two famously fought over the Million Dollar Title in Triple H’s version of NXT. It remains to be seen if either of the two gets to make it past the second round of the US Title Invitational.

What are your predictions for the match? Let us know in the comments section below!

