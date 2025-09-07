  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • LA Knight walking out on WWE and 3 things that could happen on upcoming RAW

LA Knight walking out on WWE and 3 things that could happen on upcoming RAW

By Love Verma
Published Sep 07, 2025 03:25 GMT
WWE
AJ Lee (left); LA Knight (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be interesting to watch, especially after the return of AJ Lee on the latest edition of SmackDown. The show will air live from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. Already, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and more are advertised for the show.

Ad

Additionally, Lee is also expected to make her presence felt. In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on the upcoming episode of the Monday Night Show.

#4. LA Knight might walk away from WWE

LA Knight continues to face losses in the Stamford-based promotion. He was first defeated in a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris 2025. Later, on RAW, he joined forces with Jey Uso but suffered another loss against The Vision members, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Before this, he once clashed with Breakker in a singles match on the red brand but failed to come out on top. Considering this, The Megastar might decide to walk away from the company in frustration as part of the storyline.

This could be done either to write him off television or to make some drastic change to his story on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Rikishi may return to WWE & manage The Usos

Ad

After The Vision destroyed LA Knight and Jey Uso in the main event of the red brand, Jimmy Uso made his presence felt and rescued his real-life brother. The Big Jim bashed Breakker and Reed from the ring with a steel chair, and it seems The Usos are now united in the company.

In the absence of Roman Reigns, the legendary tag team might need someone to guide them against Seth Rollins' faction, which increases the chances of Rikishi's return. The veteran star could come back in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to manage Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Ad

This will help them tackle The Visionary's mind games on the red brand. However, it's important to note that there is no confirmation of Rikishi's return on the upcoming RAW, and this is merely a speculation at this point.

#2. AJ Styles might quit in frustration to fuel retirement rumors

Ad

Despite facing Dominik Mysterio twice, AJ Styles failed to dethrone The Judgment Day member as the Intercontinental Champion. The crowd in Paris strongly supported The Phenomenal One last week on WWE RAW, but things still didn't turn out the way Styles wanted.

In frustration over this, the popular star might decide to quit during the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW as part of a storyline. This could be used to fuel his retirement rumors, as Styles has already hinted at hanging up his boots from the squared circle soon.

Ad

#1. AJ Lee could return to RAW and lay a big challenge for WWE Wrestlepalooza

Ad

AJ Lee made her sensational return to WWE on SmackDown and joined forces with CM Punk. According to reports, the former Divas Champion is expected to make her presence felt on the red brand as well. With this, there are strong chances that Lee might challenge Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch for a match at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event.

Here, AJ Lee and The Best in the World could take on The Visionary and The Man in a mixed tag team match. Such an announcement from Lee will create major buzz for the WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 event.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications