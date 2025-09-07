LA Knight walking out on WWE and 3 things that could happen on upcoming RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be interesting to watch, especially after the return of AJ Lee on the latest edition of SmackDown. The show will air live from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. Already, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and more are advertised for the show.Additionally, Lee is also expected to make her presence felt. In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on the upcoming episode of the Monday Night Show.#4. LA Knight might walk away from WWELA Knight continues to face losses in the Stamford-based promotion. He was first defeated in a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris 2025. Later, on RAW, he joined forces with Jey Uso but suffered another loss against The Vision members, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Before this, he once clashed with Breakker in a singles match on the red brand but failed to come out on top. Considering this, The Megastar might decide to walk away from the company in frustration as part of the storyline.This could be done either to write him off television or to make some drastic change to his story on Monday Night RAW.#3. Rikishi may return to WWE &amp; manage The UsosFinesse @ProWFinesseLINKThe Usos are finally reunited again. Long overdue. The Tag Team division needs them.After The Vision destroyed LA Knight and Jey Uso in the main event of the red brand, Jimmy Uso made his presence felt and rescued his real-life brother. The Big Jim bashed Breakker and Reed from the ring with a steel chair, and it seems The Usos are now united in the company.In the absence of Roman Reigns, the legendary tag team might need someone to guide them against Seth Rollins' faction, which increases the chances of Rikishi's return. The veteran star could come back in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to manage Jey and Jimmy Uso.This will help them tackle The Visionary's mind games on the red brand. However, it's important to note that there is no confirmation of Rikishi's return on the upcoming RAW, and this is merely a speculation at this point.#2. AJ Styles might quit in frustration to fuel retirement rumors View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite facing Dominik Mysterio twice, AJ Styles failed to dethrone The Judgment Day member as the Intercontinental Champion. The crowd in Paris strongly supported The Phenomenal One last week on WWE RAW, but things still didn't turn out the way Styles wanted.In frustration over this, the popular star might decide to quit during the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW as part of a storyline. This could be used to fuel his retirement rumors, as Styles has already hinted at hanging up his boots from the squared circle soon.#1. AJ Lee could return to RAW and lay a big challenge for WWE WrestlepaloozaEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨| Per PWInsider, AJ Lee is set to appear on this week’s WWE RAW to officially announce CM Punk &amp;amp;amp; AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins &amp;amp;amp; Becky Lynch for WrestlePalooza. AJ LEE APPEARING ON RAW 🔥AJ Lee made her sensational return to WWE on SmackDown and joined forces with CM Punk. According to reports, the former Divas Champion is expected to make her presence felt on the red brand as well. With this, there are strong chances that Lee might challenge Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch for a match at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event.Here, AJ Lee and The Best in the World could take on The Visionary and The Man in a mixed tag team match. Such an announcement from Lee will create major buzz for the WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 event.