"She found it" - Lacey Evans responds to WWE SmackDown star looking for competition

Lacey Evans has responded to a video sent out by WWE's official Twitter account about her recent match on SmackDown.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Sonya Deville approached authority figure Adam Pearce backstage. Deville was recently relegated back to being a superstar after abusing her power as a WWE official. She complained about not being featured on the show, prompting Pearce to announce a Handicap match.

Lacey got the pin on Sonya after hitting the Women's Right. After the match, Lacey and Raquel stood tall after a brawl with Shayna Baszler & Xia Li.

In a response to the highlights of the match posted on WWE's official Twitter account, Evans simply said "she found it" in reference to Deville looking to compete on last Friday's show.

Lacey Evans recently returned to WWE with a new persona

WWE aired a series of vignettes featuring Lacey Evans in April and May of this year. No longer the "Sassy Southern-Belle," she spoke about her troubled childhood and the obstacles she overcame to get to WWE. The vignettes aired on SmackDown, but Evans was moved to RAW before even competing in a match.

Evans' return to the ring was promoted for the May 30th episode of RAW, but that match never happened. Lacey was then moved back to SmackDown once again in early June.

She finally returned to the ring on the June 10th episode of SmackDown. Evans emerged victorious in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Xia Li.

Xia Li had strong words for Lacey before the match and vowed to make her cry. After defeating her and qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Evans joked that she cried "tears of joy".

Lacey will compete against Liv Morgan, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez in the women's ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank on July 2nd.

