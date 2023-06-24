"Lamest s*x I'd ever had" - When Missy Hyatt detailed one-night stand with younger ex-WWE star 

Missy Hyatt had a long career in the wrestling business, during which she worked in several promotions, including a short stint in WWE. The 59-year-old also had romantic relationships with several wrestlers, such as Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Eddie Gilbert.

In her autobiography, "Missy Hyatt, First Lady of Wrestling," the former WCW star recalled having had a one-night stand with another wrestler, former WWE Superstar Val Venis, who was seven years her junior. However, she claimed it was a disappointing encounter.

"The other fling I had, just a one-nighter, was with Sean Morley - who wrestles in the WWF as Val Venis. (...) I met Val at an autograph session in New Jersey. He was acting like a big mark, hanging around my table, just staring. He was big, good-looking guy, and I was on the outs with Putski, so I gave him my number," she wrote.

Hyatt added:

"The next time he was in town, we went out for dinner, then hung out in Times Square, you know, right where the lights are brightest, and afterwards I brought him back to my apartment. We drank a bottle of wine, and I put on the Doors Greatest Hits CD. The song 'Light My Fire' had just started when we fell back on the bed. By the time it was over, so was the s*x. I mean, it was like the shortest, lamest s*x I'd ever had. Then I was like, 'okay, you got to go. See you around.' Poor guy. Talk about a guy's gimmick not being him!"

WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed how he started dating Missy Hyatt. Check out the story here.

Ex-WWE star Missy Hyatt had a "creepy" encounter with Ted Turner

Missy Hyatt had a brief run in WWE in 1987. The following year, she joined WCW. In her autobiography, "Missy Hyatt, First Lady of Wrestling," the 59-year-old recalled her first meeting with former WCW owner Ted Turner.

Hyatt disclosed that Turner touched her inappropriately and "creeped her out."

"He took two steps towards me, and then we came together; he put out his hand, and I put out mine, but then he reached past my hand and slipped his arm around my waist. It was a real slick move. He slid in real close, pressing his side up against my boobs. He was wearing like a cheap-a** J.C Penny suit. And I could smell the bourbon on his breath, either bourbon or scotch. As he snuggled up even closer, he whispered in my ear, 'Hey, baby, want to mud wrestle?' Then he grabbed my a**. Now of course this happened before he was with Jane Fonda. But it still creeped me out," she wrote.

Missy Hyatt married another wrestler for his money, according to Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Check out the story here.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes