Last-minute predictions for Night 1 of WrestleMania 41

WWE has announced the matches for both nights of WrestleMania 41. Night One will feature seven contests, with the Triple Threat bout between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins closing the show.

Ad

Both Royal Rumble winners will get their title shots as Charlotte Flair challenges WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Title against a hard-charging Jey Uso.

While the matches are set on paper, any number of things could happen in the matches to leave fans talking after the event. Here are some last-minute predictions for Night One of WrestleMania 41.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#6. Quick hits for WrestleMania 41 Night One

The War Raiders will put the World Tag Team Titles on the line against New Day. The tag team titles haven't received much spotlight over the last few months.

Ad

Trending

For that reason, it feels like the New Day will win the titles to reset things after WrestleMania 41. While the tag title scene hasn't been spotlighted as much, the feud between Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable has been a fixture on RAW.

The interesting yet controversial turn was introducing El Grande Americano. The "mythical" Luchador has gotten the upper hand recently. Rey Mysterio will win and unmask his rival, revealing Gable under the hood.

Ad

#5. Jade Cargill looks for revenge against Naomi

When Naomi was revealed as Cargill's attacker, it felt a bit underwhelming that Bianca Belair wasn't involved. Naomi is a reliable performer but has never been booked as strongly as both Cargill and The EST.

However, the heel turn has refreshed The Glow, leading her to cut some of the best promos of her career. The Storm is still one of the most protected stars in WWE.

Ad

She won't be losing in her first singles match at WrestleMania. The interesting part will be what happens after WrestleMania 41. Will Naomi reveal that she wasn't acting alone?

Prediction: Jade Cargill beats Naomi.

#4. Is Jacob Fatu too much for United States Champion LA Knight?

Ad

Since Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu aren't fighting against each other at WrestleMania 41, it feels like what happens against LA Knight will set them up going forward. Sikoa will either help Fatu win or cost him the title.

Sikoa will help his once-loyal follower beat Knight. Solo's group can turn on Fatu, similar to Evolution's turn on Randy Orton. The two alphas can then have the feud that was rumored for The Show of Shows.

Ad

Knight will be over regardless but can move on if another huge title changes hands at WrestleMania 41. He's one of the biggest faces on SmackDown.

Prediction: Jacob Fatu wins the United States Championship.

#3. Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton: Present and Future vs. The Past

Will Tiffany Stratton turn back a challenge from a hungry Charlotte Flair? (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE and Triple H can really show that they've changed their booking strategy from Vince McMahon's previous regime. The second Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Royal Rumble, McMahon would have easily penciled in a championship win for The Queen.

Ad

Since she missed all of 2024, that could lead The Game to script a title change. Stratton is over with the crowd, however, and having Flair squash another promising up-and-comer will only upset fans that history repeated itself.

She doesn't have a streak going at The Showcase of the Immortals, so Flair doesn't need to win.

A humbling loss after a lot of talk would force her to do some soul-searching. Hopefully, WWE doesn't let John Cena's potential record-breaking win cloud their judgment.

Ad

Prediction: Tiffany Stratton overcomes the Queen and teaches her some humility.

#2. Gunther looks to go 4-0 against Jey Uso

WrestleMania 41 has turned into YeetMania (Credit: WWE.com)

Like the Stratton/Flair feud, WWE put itself in a strange spot by having WrestleMania 41 two weeks later than usual. It forced stars to repeat the same attacks/promo battles for weeks, hurting the feuds in the process.

Ad

The entire narrative around the World Heavyweight Title match is that Jey Uso can't beat Gunther and win the big one. He's afraid and intimidated by The Ring General, and Gunther knows it.

The problem was that everything changed after Jimmy Uso was bloodied a few weeks back. Jey is now the confident one despite being the underdog. Having that doubt is what makes the eventual win even more fulfilling.

Since Jimmy was part of the feud, expect him to return in Las Vegas to help his brother overcome The Ring General. Having interference will protect the champ in defeat.

Ad

Prediction: Jimmy Uso helps Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight Title.

#1. A wrinkle in Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Will Paul Heyman pick a side or betray both Roman Reigns and CM Punk? That's the burning question for the main event of Night One.

Roman Reigns put his hands on Heyman, forcing Punk to save his friend. Seth Rollins also put his hands on The Wiseman. Staying loyal to Reigns at this point would seem foolish, so his odds dropped a bit after RAW.

Ad

The best outcome would be Heyman aligning with Rollins since he's the odd man out. The winner may get a title shot sooner rather than later. Rollins was likely put in the match to take the pinfall.

Any of the three men could win, but with chicanery likely in the other main event, Heyman will stay loyal to his friend and help him win his first main event at The Show of Shows.

Prediction: Paul Heyman gets revenge on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns by helping CM Punk win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More