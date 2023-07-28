The Great American Bash card is a good representation of NXT's roster following the 2023 WWE Draft. Reliable stars like Pretty Deadly, Zoey Stark, Grayson Waller, and JD McDonagh have moved on to the main roster.

With those draftees on RAW and SmackDown, some new faces have garnered the spotlight. Thea Hail gets another title shot against Tiffany Stratton. Gable Steveson will make his official in-ring debut against Baron Corbin.

As members of the Meta-Four, Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson have received weekly TV time. Due to his overwhelming heat with any crowd, Dominik Mysterio has worked both NXT and RAW. He'll defend his title in a Triple Threat match.

Who will be victorious this weekend in Cedar Park, Texas? Here are some last-minute predictions for NXT's Great American Bash event.

#7. The pre-show features an 8-person tag team match

Noam Dar hasn't been this happy in a long time.

The two foursomes have been opposing each other for the last two months. Nathan Frazer won the Heritage Cup previously held by Noam Dar. Frazer won it, however, as Oro Mensah defended it in Dar's place.

Frazer will be joined by Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz. They'll face the Meta-Four of Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson. The good guys have come out on top on NXT TV.

The eight-person match seems like an easy way for Dar to get a win back, especially since Feroz and Leon have come up short against Legend and Jackson.

Prediction - The Meta-Four gets Dar back on track with a victory.

#6. Gable Steveson debuts against Baron Corbin

Will Corbin's talk mean anything at the Great American Bash?

This is the easiest match to predict on the entire Great American Bash card. Despite "changing" recently in NXT, Corbin is like The Miz - primarily used to put over other stars. That is certainly the case here as the first opponent of highly-touted prospect Gable Steveson.

The two had a face-to-face on the go-home episode of NXT. Corbin talked circles around the Olympic gold medalist, but Steveson did what he does best - suplex people.

Corbin can't really reboot himself by losing right away to one of WWE's handpicked future stars. Regardless of that, he'll still lose.

Prediction - Steveson picks up his first win as a WWE Superstar.

#5. Gallus tries to hold back the D'Angelo Family at the Great American Bash

Gallus won the NXT Tag Team titles at Stand & Deliver. They've had a decent run with basic matches. Someone interferes and they walk away with the titles.

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo have been built up well since their debut in NXT. D'Angelo could be a future NXT Champion, and Stacks is one of the more underrated performers of the brand.

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang's run as champions hasn't set the world on fire, so it seems like the perfect time for a title swap. Gold has eluded The Don of NXT for too long. That changes this weekend in Texas.

Prediction - Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo win the NXT Tag Team titles.

#4. Blair Davenport and Roxanne Perez battle in a Weapons Wild Match

Blair Davenport may regret waking up Roxanne Perez's angry side.

Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport have been at each other's throats for months. Davenport attacked Perez and many other stars in NXT. Once she revealed herself as the mystery attacker, The Prodigy took it upon herself to get revenge for everyone.

They've split two prior matches and should both be in the running for title shots in the second half of 2023. Since Perez lost the last meeting, she's adopted a more vicious attitude.

That attitude and her status as a former NXT Women's Champion should translate into a win over Davenport in a Weapons Wild match.

Prediction - Roxanne Perez gets her revenge on Blair Davenport at the Great American Bash.

#3. Dominik Mysterio defends the North American title against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali

While Wes Lee is not the champion, he and Mustafa Ali get the match they wanted at the Great American Bash.

Mysterio, however, threw a wrench into those plans when The Judgment Day crashed NXT and helped Dom win the belt. Lee getting his title back would be a feel-good story, but he was the champ for almost a year.

Ali deserves a title run, but he's instead primarily used to make others look good. He'll probably do the same as Dominik Mysterio is a lightning rod with live crowds at the moment. Dom will retain through some underhanded tactics, especially if The Judgment Day is present at the Great American Bash.

Prediction - The Summer Of "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio continues with a win.

#2. Can Thea Hail submit NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton?

Stratton had her hand raised in the first meeting with Hail.

Hail has already faced and lost to Stratton despite tapping out the champion behind the referee's back. Since that moment, the plucky Chase U student has gotten the upper hand on The Buff Barbie in every encounter.

The submission match stipulation is supposed to favor Hail, but Stratton uses submissions - including a Last Chancery move - in her arsenal.

Stratton only won the title in April, and she needs a few more strong defenses before she can truly be considered a worthy champion. One of those wins will be in Texas at the Great American Bash.

Prediction - Tiffany Stratton submits Thea Hail to retain her title.

#1. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Ilja Dragunov

NXT Champ Carmelo Hayes faces a tough test in Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov can't seem to win a title in NXT despite having several shots. He lost two matches to Bron Breakker (when the title was on the line). Figuring that some call-ups could be joining RAW or SmackDown after SummerSlam, Dragunov will probably lose another title match.

Carmelo Hayes just won the title in April, so the outcome at the Great American Bash is pretty basic. He retains to wait for his next challenger after The Mad Russian.

The main question is if a new challenger shows up at the Great American Bash or if Trick Williams interferes.

Prediction - Carmelo Hayes retains his title.

