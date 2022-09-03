Unification bouts; A dream match - Last-minute predictions for NXT: Worlds Collide

Despite only a two-week build for Worlds Collide, it's one of the most important events in the brand's history. NXT UK is shutting down, leading to three unification matches at the event.

This means that some UK stars may or may not stick around since NXT Europe won't begin until mid-2023. While Tyler Bate, Meiko Satomura, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly are all talented, they may not have had enough exposure to the NXT's US audience.

Rose and Breakker have been through every challenge put in their way, so they are well known among the fans. For that reason, the UK stars enter Worlds Collide as the underdogs.

WWE NXT @WWENXT @satomurameiko earned the name “The Final Boss” after a dominating and winning championships across the globe for over 27 years. #WWENXT .@satomurameiko earned the name “The Final Boss” after a dominating and winning championships across the globe for over 27 years. #WWENXT https://t.co/W3LBEpcQue

The outcome at Worlds Collide will certainly represent a jumping-off point for the new regime. There could be new champions and also new stars joining NXT after the show.

As for the event itself, here are some last-minute predictions for Worlds Collide.

#6. Nathan Frazer and Axiom battle in a Best of Three Rounds Match

Expect a lot of fast-paced action in this one.

Like some of the other bouts on the Worlds Collide card, this Rounds Match was agreed upon on the go-home episode of NXT. Both Frazer and Axiom are high-flying speed demons with exciting move sets.

In a backstage segment, they showed respect for each other. Both men are similar in that they are hard-charging underdogs who stand up to bigger performers.

Axiom held the Heritage Cup as A-Kid, and they briefly referenced that during the conversation. Since Frazer has had a bit more time on NXT and he's Seth Rollins' protege, he'll pick up a hard-fought win.

Prediction: Nathan Frazer outlasts Axiom in the Best of Three.

#5. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. are challenging Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Can Katana and Kayden hang with some main-roster stars?

Due to the minimal buildup, there's little heat around this match. Other than having main-roster stars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vying for the titles, the story behind the match is non-existent.

Chance and Carter won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago. They've been a team for a few years but were always overshadowed by alliances of bigger stars.

Doudrop and A.S.H. were unsuccessful in winning the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and at Worlds Collide, the action will likely be great. Despite that, the Scots will lose another match for tag team titles.

Prediction: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retain their titles.

#4. Fatal four-way tag team elimination match

This match features two relatively young teams (Diamond Mine, Josh Briggs and Jensen) and two teams of seasoned veterans (Gallus and Pretty Deadly). The Creeds are the golden boys of the new tag team division and have been pushed hard since the rebrand.

Briggs and Jensen have sort of meandered through the reboot but somehow won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. Against three other viable teams, their chances of winning are low.

Pretty Deadly is one of the most underrated teams in WWE but has more charisma than most teams in NXT. Gallus just joined the party but were worthy champions in the UK.

The Creeds won the NXT Tag Titles in April. While this match has had a slightly better build than the women's tag match, the result will be the same.

Prediction: The Creeds unify the Tag Team Titles.

#3. Carmelo Hayes battles Ricochet in a dream match at Worlds Collide

The A Champion looks to hang with The One and Only.

This match had almost no build. Hayes literally closed the go-home edition of NXT looking for a challenger for his North American Championship. However, Ricochet answered the call and with that, fans were gifted a dream match.

The One and Only is a former North American Champion, but his chances of winning at Worlds Collide are low. If he rejoins NXT, then the chances increase significantly. But as things currently sit, Hayes is one of the most protected stars on the brand.

There's also the certainty that Trick Williams will interfere in the bout. He's done so in almost every one of Hayes' matches. At Worlds Collide, we believe Trick will do the same and help Hayes keep the title.

Prediction: Carmelo Hayes retains his title.

#2. Who leaves as the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion?

Mandy Rose has already eclipsed 300 days with the title. Meiko Satomura is a legend of the sport and Blair Davenport is a future Champion. So who will come out on top at Worlds Collide?

The main thing hurting both Davenport and Satomura is that some casual NXT fans may know little or nothing about them. Rose is popular among fans and even they seemed to cheer her during their interaction.

Davenport winning would be a pleasant shock, but she might be in the match to take the pin. While Satomura should win, Rose will probably unify the title and lose to her next challenger.

Prediction: Mandy Rose wins.

#1. Can Bate break Bron's streak at Worlds Collide?

Is Bate ready to be the Top Dog of NXT?

Tyler Bate has more exposure to NXT fans than the majority of NXT UK stars competing at Worlds Collide. He's a former Tag Team Champion and one of the building blocks of the UK brand.

Tyler has been a focal point of the UK brand since its inception and is ready for the main roster. Bate could win and revitalize the NXT main-event picture, but Bron Breakker has been booked as an unstoppable force.

These unification matches, especially for the singles titles, could be "one-and-done" appearances for the UK Champions. Breakker regained the title in April, so he'll likely unify the title and hold the championship for another few months.

Prediction: Breakker maintains his spot atop the NXT mountain.

Recommended Video: Watch WWE Superstar Bron Breakker on The Steiner Brothers' Hall Of Fame induction

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. Will any NXT UK Champions win at Worlds Collide? Yes, NXT needs some changes. No. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali