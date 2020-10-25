WWE Hell in a Cell takes place in less than 12 hours and the card is starting to look pretty good, despite only five matches having been announced. There will be three title matches on the show with the WWE Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the WWE Universal Championship on the line. The MITB briefcase will also be on the line in a match between Otis and The Miz.

With the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV almost upon us, let's take a quick look at some of the rumors surrounding the show. The Fiend has teased possible plans for the WWE Hell in a Cell. We also take a quick look at a possible title change as well as the possible return of a former champion.

The Fiend teased plans for WWE Hell in a Cell

Does The Fiend have something special planned for WWE Hell in a Cell?

Mustafa Ali was recently revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION. This week’s episode of RAW saw RETRIBUTION face The Hurt Business in an eight-man tag team match. The Hurt Business won the match after Bobby Lashley forced T-BAR to tap out to the Hurt Lock.

The lights went out after the match and we saw The Fiend appear. He then single-handedly took out RETRIBUTION.

T-BAR was clearly not happy with how things went for RETRIBUTION and sent out a warning to The Fiend on Twitter. The RETRIBUTION member warned The Fiend that there would be “hell to pay”. However, The Fiend replied with a tease regarding WWE Hell in a Cell. You can check out below:

Revenge is a nasty business. pic.twitter.com/5lHSUjDX2z — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 21, 2020

What could The Fiend have planned for WWE Hell in a Cell? With only five matches announced for the card at the time of writing, there should be time for a segment with The Fiend and RETRIBUTION if WWE want to add the segment to the PPV.