It's almost time for WWE Survivor Series 2020. The event is set to showcase The Undertaker's final farewell. However, is this actually going to be The Undertaker's farewell or is it an elaborate set up for The Deadman's match at WrestleMania 37?

We also take a look at a couple of WWE legends who could be set to return at WWE Survivor Series as well as a former Universal Champion who could be set to take time off following the PPV. Read on for full details.

#5 The Fiend set to attack The Undertaker and set up a match for WWE WrestleMania 37?

The Undertaker’s farewell is set for Survivor Series this Sunday, 30 years on from his WWE debut. However, The Undertaker’s farewell may not be as cut and dry as most of us expect. Rumors suggest that this farewell angle could be used to set up The Undertaker’s final match at WrestleMania 37.

We could see The Fiend attack The Undertaker at Survivor Series to set up the match. Wyatt has dropped certain hints in recent weeks including using the number “19/11” during a Firefly Fun House segment. 19/11 was the date of Undertaker’s WWE debut 30 years ago.

The Undertaker had a lot of praise for The Fiend during his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"This iteration now, I mean, the possibilities are limitless. Because he has really taken his character to the next level. It's original and it's so different from what everybody else does. It's so thought-provoking and it draws emotions from people.

"I would love to have been able to work a program with The Fiend. I mean my goodness, there's no telling what kinda matches we'd come up with. You know, just due to the strength of his character and obviously The Undertaker character. It would have been something else. It might have been a buried alive swamp match from Alcatraz. The possibilities would be limitless with those two characters."

Not quite ALL — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 6, 2020

Bray Wyatt also replied to a Tweet from WWE about the Superstars Undertaker has battled over the years, replying “Not quite ALL”.