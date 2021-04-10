Last-minute WWE WrestleMania 37 rumors: Spoiler on winner of Universal Championship match, Massive return planned, Status of Brock Lesnar and John Cena revealed

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37, is less than 24 hours away from us. Set to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, across two nights, WrestleMania 37 will feature the return of live fans to the shows after over a year.

A total of 14 matches have been announced so far. The main event of Night One will see SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defend her title against Bianca Belair. Night Two will be main-evented by Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match.

The rumor mill is at its best as we head into the two-night extravaganza. To get you ready for the pay-per-view, here are the top last-minute rumors for WrestleMania 37 that could end up having a major impact. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Becky Lynch rumored to return at WrestleMania 37

Over the last few days, speculations of Becky Lynch's status ahead of WrestleMania 37 have been at an all-time high. The former RAW Women's Champion has been on a hiatus following her pregnancy announcement last year. She gave birth to her and Seth Rollins' first child in December 2020 and fans can't wait to see Lynch back in a WWE ring.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that there were plans for Becky Lynch to return at WrestleMania 37 and interrupt Bayley's talk show segment.

“If they add a Bayley talk segment to 'Mania, that would likely be Lynch’s return as the idea of her driving a big truck in at one of the two 'Mania shows during a Bayley talk show segment is something we were told was being planned at one point. That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women’s MVP.”

Lynch has even teased a return on Night One of WrestleMania 37 through a cryptic Instagram post. A recent report from Fightful also suggested that Becky Lynch could be back at WrestleMania and WWE is being secretive about her status.

