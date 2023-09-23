"LEAVE ME ALONE!" - Chelsea Green sends warning to 29-year-old superstar ahead of WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green has delivered a warning to a 29-year-old superstar ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on July 17th, but their reign was over shortly after. Deville went down with a torn ACL, and Green decided to hold a talent search to find her new partner.

However, Piper Niven made her return to the company and declared herself as Green's new tag team partner. The 32-year-old star is unhappy with the decision but hasn't mustered up the courage to confront Niven yet.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Arizona, Zoey Stark took to social media to tell Green to get over herself after she threatened legal action for a bruise. Green quickly responded and demanded that Stark leave her alone:

"LEAVE ME ALONE!!!!" posted Green.

You can check out the humorous interaction on social media by clicking here.

Chelsea Green reflects on winning her first WWE championship

Chelsea Green commented on winning her first championship as a WWE Superstar and claimed it was perfect.

Green and Deville both captured their first titles in the company when they won the Women's Tag Team championships in July. The Hot Mess made her return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley. However, Green has connected with fans through her hilarious on-screen character and has become a star on the red brand.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo in a recent interview, Chelsea Green reflected on becoming a champion in WWE for the first time and claimed that the moment was eight years in the making:

"I want to tell you that I was overwhelmed with emotion. But honestly, you know my story. Everybody watching this probably knows my story. They've seen the ups and downs. I feel like that was the moment. That was the moment: eight years in the making from the time I met Sonya and nine years in the making from when I started wrestling. That was the moment. It was a perfect place and time. It was the perfect audience. I'm so happy that it was here and now," said Green. (H/T F4Wonline)

Expand Tweet

The Women's Tag Team Championships have seemingly been cursed as of late with all of the injuries that seem to follow the titles. It will be fascinating to see if Chelsea Green and Piper Niven can get on the same page and put together an impressive title reign.

Who would you like to see challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star