Legend returns to WWE after 1,520 days, massive Bloodline debut & more - 4 huge shocks that may happen on NXT tonight

WWE NXT has undergone an interesting journey over the past year or so. After being fully positioned back into being developmental, main roster talent began appearing on the program. This was seemingly to get extra eyeballs on the product and to help younger talent further develop.

In an effort to continue to grow and develop the white and gold brand, it has been revealed that NXT will have a bigger role in the 2024 Draft. Reports indicate that stars from RAW and SmackDown could be drafted to the developmental brand in an effort to further establish it as part of the big three.

With so much intrigue surrounding the brand, this week's NXT should have a lot of eyeballs on it. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will be clashing inside of a steel cage and Ridge Holland will be in action, among various other matches and segments.

Beyond what is being promoted, there is a very real chance Shawn Michaels and Ava bless fans with surprises. Last week featured a few notable and shocking moments, including the return of Ivar. What could the management be cooking for this week's show? What surprises may be up their sleeve?

Below are four huge shocks that may happen on WWE NXT tonight.

#4. Wendy Choo could return to NXT

Expand Tweet

Wendy Choo is an interesting WWE character. While difficult to explain, Wendy is seemingly always sleepy. She carries around a pillow, blanket, and sippy drink and rocks pajamas even when in the ring. While the character is absolutely absurd, the performer is quite talented.

Unfortunately, Choo hasn't competed in a match since the May 16th, 2023 edition of WWE NXT Level Up. It was at that show that Choo teamed up with Kelani Jordan to defeat Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez after about five minutes.

While not much is known about her absence, whatever injury she suffered is hopefully healed up and she can return to action. Whether it is back under the sleepy Choo character or with a new gimmick entirely, she could show up on the white and gold brand tonight.

#3. The Pride could show up to take out The Final Testament

Expand Tweet

As noted, last week's episode of WWE NXT had a few surprises. Perhaps the biggest shocker came when the Authors of Pain laid out Nathan Frazer and Axiom after the pair won the NXT Tag Team Titles. They didn't come alone either, as Karrion Kross, Paul Ellering, and Scarlett joined the dangerous duo.

Prior to The Final Testament appearing on NXT, the stable competed at WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday against The Pride. The group, which features Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab, defeated the devilish stable in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

While The Pride stood tall at The Show Of Shows, there's no guarantee that their rivalry is over. When The Final Testament invades NXT tonight, there's a chance Bobby Lashley and company will appear and take the fight to the top stable in front of the NXT Universe.

#2. Matt Hardy could return and tease The Wyatt 6

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy is a legend in the world of professional wrestling and especially in WWE. He is a multi-time tag team champion, best known for his time as one-half of The Hardy Boyz. He is also a former United States Champion, ECW Champion, and Cruiserweight Champion.

Interestingly, Matt offered an exciting tease on social media. He posted a brief clip of what many believe to be a teaser for Uncle Howdy on his X page. This has led many to surmise that perhaps the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will be returning to the biggest company in the world aligned with Howdy.

If Matt is indeed doing that, he could appear on one of the company's weekly shows for the first time in 1,520 days. He could be Woken Matt and tease the arrival of a greater threat, The Wyatt 6. Of course, that's if he is indeed returning and doing so alongside Uncle Howdy.

#1. Jacob Fatu could debut in WWE ahead of possibly joining The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown last week featured some big surprises too. Following Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa seemingly took over The Bloodline by booting Jimmy Uso and adding Tama Tonga.

The addition of Tama surprised some fans, as many believed that the dangerous Jacob Fatu would be the one to join The Bloodline. While he didn't, this doesn't mean he won't be in the faction sooner or later.

For now, however, Fatu could represent the family by debuting on WWE NXT in a surprise manner. He could lay out Carmelo Hayes or Trick Williams after their cage match, for example, which would send a message to the entire wrestling world. Who knows, he could even declare himself in The Bloodline live on NXT.

