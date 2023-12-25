Legendary 12-time WWE champion to return after 136 days and dethrone Gunther? The 'spoiler' you may have missed

Gunther has been invincible with the Intercontinental Championship as he has vanquished every challenger that came his way. With Royal Rumble around the corner, fans have been wondering who would step up to The Ring General as his next challenger.

It looks like a legendary 12-time WWE champion might have already given a potential spoiler. The name in question is Sheamus. An X user recently tweeted and expressed his desire to see another feud between The Celtic Warrior and Gunther. Surprisingly, the former replied to it, saying, "Want a spoiler?"

It looks like Sheamus dropped a major hint that he could return after four months and become involved in a feud with the Imperium leader. The possibility of it happening is quite high, as the two superstars delivered a spectacular bout during their last feud, which received a lot of acclamation.

The 45-year-old is currently on hiatus due to a shoulder injury he suffered during his match. However, his recent social media activity has sparked rumors of his potential comeback. Sheamus might return on Monday Night RAW and confront The Ring General to challenge for the Intercontinental Title.

Exploring the timeline of Sheamus' return and his potential feud with Gunther

The Celtic Warrior has been away from television for quite some time now. He might have recovered from his injury and is seemingly on the verge of returning to WWE television. Although he is likely to have another feud with Gunther, it is still uncertain which brand the company will bring him in after his return.

The former WWE Champion could make his comeback on the New Year edition of RAW or SmackDown, which the company has been building up as Day One and New Year Revolution, respectively. WWE has been hyping up both shows and has announced huge matches and segments.

Sheamus could return on the new year's first episode of the red brand if WWE has plans to have a feud between The Celtic Warrior and Gunther at the upcoming premium live event. It could have ample time to build up their potential match ahead of the January 27 spectacle.

However, there is also a possibility that WWE might save his return for a grander stage, seemingly the Royal Rumble. Hence, the 45-year-old might return as a surprise entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. It could be the place where WWE starts building the potential feud between Gunther and Sheamus.

