Legendary 7-time WWE champion to return after 677 days to dethrone Gunther? Exploring the possibility

Gunther capped off his 2023 with an incredible WWE Intercontinental Championship defense against The Miz. The Ring General defeated the A-Lister in their rematch from Survivor Series: WarGames at the December 18 episode of Monday Night RAW.

He is a featured superstar on WWE’s website for the upcoming RAW: Day 1 television special. It is safe to assume that Austrian will show up on the red brand to recap a monumental 2023, or even come across his next challenger. But what if his next challenger turns out to be a legendary superstar?

The person in question is none other than Goldberg. The seven-time champion recently took shots at Vince McMahon for allegedly failing to give him his retirement match. Goldberg last appeared on WWE television more than 600 days ago.

He lost to Roman Reigns in their Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2022. The Head of the Table choked the Hall of Famer into unconsciousness, forcing the referee to stop the match. During a recent interview, Goldberg said Vince asked him to put Reigns over even though he had COVID.

"Vince is like Dana White. He's the big boss and he makes everything happen, and in all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row, and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them. So, I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, 'Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.' I did what he asked."

Triple H to turn Goldberg’s comment into feud with Gunther? Analyzing the potential

Goldberg called Vince McMahon a piece of sh*t" for not providing him with a farewell match in the aforementioned interview. In a perfect world, the Hall of Famer would’ve already got his retirement match in a WWE ring.

But we do not live in a perfect world. That being said, Triple H can potentially turn Goldberg’s real-life frustration with Vince McMahon into a storyline. The Game did a great job when he turned Seth Rollins real-life beef with Matt Riddle into a tense feud in 2022.

This is how Triple H could book Gunther versus Goldberg. The Ring General returns to WWE at Raw: Day 1. He talks about his accomplishments and references the Hall of Famer’s resentment toward WWE in passing. Gunther also thanks Vince for giving him the opportunity on WWE RAW.

The angle could lead to a response from Goldberg on social media. After a series of back and forth verbal exchange, the story can get to Gunther vs. Goldberg for Royal Rumble 2024, followed by The Ring General vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.