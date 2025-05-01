Legendary WWE figure to reunite the entire Bloodline led by Roman Reigns? Potential explored

Could the original faction led by Roman Reigns and new versions of The Bloodline finally come together under one roof? A recent move by a legendary WWE figure has sparked fresh hope that the WWE family might reunite, with Roman Reigns at the center once again. It is none other than Stephanie McMahon.

Ad

In the latest episode of Stephanie’s Places, the former WWE executive spent time with the Anoa’i family, including The Tribal Chief, The Usos, and others closely tied to The Bloodline legacy. Stephanie shared her thoughts on social media after bonding with the family, saying she felt “privileged” to hear their stories and relive memories like family BBQs and wild Saturday football games. This comes after major tensions within the faction in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Sikoa kicked out Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso from the team after Roman Reigns lost at WrestleMania 40 to Cody Rhodes. He then went on to build a new version of the faction - Bloodline 2.0. Sikoa recruited his other cousins to the team: Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and Tonga Loa.

This had sparked a heated feud between the OG and the new Bloodline. But recently, in the WarGames 2024, the OG Bloodline reunited and defeated the new one. The OTC also defeated Solo Sikoa in a singles match that premiered on Netflix RAW, and got the Ula Fala. It did, however, create a major split within the Anoa’i dynasty.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Stephanie McMahon showing public love and support to all the members, fans are now wondering if she could play a part in reuniting them. Could WWE be planting seeds for a massive Bloodline reunion with Roman Reigns back as The Tribal Chief? If so, it would be one of the most powerful family moments in WWE history. These are just speculations, and nothing is confirmed.

When will Roman Reigns' next PLE be at?

Roman Reigns is still off WWE TV after his usual post-WrestleMania break. However, fans have been eager to know when The Tribal Chief will return. While it seems like The OTC won’t be part of WWE Backlash 2025 Premium Live event in St. Louis, there’s now some clarity about his big appearance.

Ad

Check out the video from 24:24 to 24:20.

According to (Joey Votes) WrestleVotes on the latest WrestleVotes Q&A episode, Reigns is expected to return first at Money in the Bank 2025 on June 7. While it’s not confirmed yet, insiders suggest that the show could mark his comeback, making it a potential turning point for WWE’s summer plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More