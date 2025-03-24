  • home icon
Legendary WWE star to return from hiatus and attack Bron Breakker on RAW? Potential angle explored

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Mar 24, 2025 08:46 GMT
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker [Image Source: WWE.com]

With the Intercontinental Championship on his shoulder, Bron Breakker has had red-hot momentum heading to WrestleMania 41. However, a lot of superstars have been lurking in the shadows, waiting to get their hands on the coveted title. The desire for the gold could prompt a legendary WWE star to come back from his hiatus tonight.

Sheamus could make a thunderous return on the upcoming episode of RAW and attack the reigning champion. The Celtic Warrior recently competed at a live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he battled Breakker for the coveted title. This has caused the speculation of his homecoming on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bron Breakker is set to defend the Intercontinental Title against Penta tonight. Either of the two losing clean would deal a massive blow to their momentum. Therefore, Triple H could decide to end this match with a shocking turn of events. Just when the match would be in its final moments, Sheamus could emerge from the shadows and hit Breakker with a Brogue Kick.

The 47-year-old could do that to make a bold statement that he is coming after the Intercontinental Title. However, the match ending in disqualification may not sit well with Penta, who was eyeing to capture the coveted title. As a result, El Miedo may get involved in a heated confrontation with The Celtic Warrior, only for Bron Breakker to attack them from behind.

This could eventually lead to an all-out brawl between all three stars. Following this, Adam Pearce could make a huge multi-person match official for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, the above angle is entirely a speculative scenario.

Sheamus to dethrone Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41?

There is no doubt that Sheamus is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE. However, if anything is missing from his decorated resume, it is the Intercontinental Title. The 47-year-old has been trying his best to capture the coveted title for the last few years.

However, WrestleMania 41 could be the place where his wait ends. WWE is reportedly planning a multi-person match for Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship in Las Vegas. There is a high chance that The Celtic Warrior will be in this potential match alongside several other stars.

Sheamus could dethrone Breakker at The Show of Shows to win the coveted title and become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. A multi-person match would allow the company to give the veteran star his much-awaited moment, WrestleMania 41, without making Bron Breakker look weak.

It all depends on what WWE's CCO, Triple H, has in mind for Sheamus. It will be interesting to see how the Intercontinental Championship picture shapes up on RAW.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
