3 shocking facts about Brock Lesnar's WWE career

Brock Lesnar is one of the most prominent superstars in WWE history because of his in-ring ability and monstrous power. His accomplishments include being a three-time WWE Universal Champion, five-time WWE Champion, former NJPW world champion, former IGF world champion, former UFC Heavyweight champion, and a former wrestling champion in the NPAA.

Lesnar is also a Royal Rumble match winner, Money in the Bank winner, and King of the Ring. Plus, he was the first to break The Undertaker's streak and has defeated Goldberg, Kurt Angle, John Cena, and many more.

Brock Lesnar as WWE Univeral Champon

Here are some of the least-known facts about Brock Lesnar's WWE career.

#1. Only 3 WWE superstars have defeated Brock Lesnar more than once

A large number of superstars have found it difficult to beat Brock Lesnar even once. But three WWE Superstars have defeated him twice or more than that. They include 16-time world champion John Cena, the icon Goldberg, and Beastslayer Seth Rollins.

Cena defeated Lesnar twice in his career. After Lesnar's return to WWE in 2012, John Cena was the first man to face him. The two superstars faced each other at Extreme Rules in 2012 where John Cena defeated Lesnar via pinfall. At Summerslam 2014, the two men collided again, where Cena defeated him via disqualification, which the fans were upset about.

Goldberg is another legend who has defeated Lesnar twice. He first defeated The Beast Incarnate for the first time at WrestleMania 20 with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest referee. The next time was at Survivor Series 2016, and it was in a shocking 1.26 minutes.

Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg at Survivor Series

Seth Rollins is the only superstar to defeat Lesnar thrice. He thwarted Lesnar for the first time in WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated both Roman Reigns and the Beast Incarnate in a triple threat match, though he didn’t pin Lesnar. He pinned Lesnar for the first time at WrestleMania 35 to become the WWE Universal Champion. The Beastslayer then defeated Lesnar for the third time at Summerslam 2019 again via Pinfall to become the Universal Champion.

#2. Brock Lesnar has a unique Royal Rumble record

Lesnar became the WWE Champion on SmackDown in 2019 by quickly defeating Kofi Kingston. He then entered the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match at the number one spot as the WWE Champion. This is not the only record he made.

Brock Lesnar as WWE Champion at Crown Jewel

He is also the only WWE superstar to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match as the WWE Champion and then last for almost 26 minutes. In the same match, he eliminated 13 men, a record in itself. He was eventually eliminated by Drew McIntyre, who later on defeated him at WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion.

#3. Brock Lesnar is one of the three men to achieve a huge feat

Lesnar, Sheamus, and Edge are the only men to win the King of the Ring tournament, the Royal Rumble match, and the Money in the Bank. These three tournaments are considered the most competitive in all of WWE.

Lesnar defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam to win the King of the Ring tournament in 2002. Achieving the feat just two years after his debut made him a very popular superstar. He won the Royal Rumble match in 2003 which made him a top-tier superstar and gave him huge popularity.

In 2019, he became the Money in the Bank winner, cashed in on Seth Rollins and defeated him to become the WWE Universal Champion. This shows what Lesnar has attained and what he is capable of.

